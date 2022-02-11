Rick Galusha: The low-hanging fruit of popular consensus

Charles Van Doren is best known as the contestant in the 1959 rigged game show, “Twenty-One.” In his book, “A History of Knowledge,” he explores the roots of Western Civilization. Like the Iraq war, Van Doren argues the world wars were actually one war with a brief interlude. While the assassination of Archduke Ferdinand sparked WWI, the author suggests we really don’t understand the underlying causes.

As depicted in the popular BBC series “Downton Abbey,” Europeans got swept up in the euphoria of nationalism, patriotism and visions of heroism fighting for national honor. But as mustard gas drifted across no man’s land, those in the trenches realized, as General Patton suggested 25 years later, it’s best to let the other fellow die for his country.

Today, we see similar passions driving public behavior.

“Love is but a song we sing. Fear’s the way we die” — The Youngbloods