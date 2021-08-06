Rick Galusha: We can come together to make a difference even after the storm has passed

All it took was a dry-land hurricane and just like that, we’re helping neighbors and strangers. Helping others was the silver lining of Omaha’s recent windstorm. It reminded me of the idealism of the 1960s.
Today, those boomers are moving into retirement communities. They changed the world through activism including advocating women’s rights, civil rights, Stonewall and same-sex rights, the antiwar movement and environmentalism. And thanks to their efforts these expressions of a healthy liberal democracy are with us today.
Thanks guys. But you’re not done yet.
Once there was a tree ... and she loved a little boy. And every day the boy would come and he would gather her leaves (Shel Silverstein, “The Giving Tree”)
Often problems today are framed as existential threats to humanity. From pandemics to global climate change, life’s fragility ricochets among headlines.
Recent stories included massive wildfires and 1,000-year droughts in the American West, 500-year flooding in Europe and China, melting glaciers and ice caps, climate-change emigration from Asia, water wars in Canada, clear-sky flooding and abnormally high tides along our Eastern Seaboard, electric cars, truck and trains, and the devastation of pine forests in Colorado and Wyoming.
In Omaha we endured hurricane-force winds, massive tree devastation and record electrical outages. We read about new bicycle lanes, ORBT (public transportation), neighborhood centers, and rentable bikes and scooters.
The empirical evidence of climate change’s adverse effects on your children and grandchildren are irrefutable, its consequences inescapable.
And when he was tired, he would sleep in her shade. And the boy loved the tree ... very much.
By serendipity, I had called Mayor Jean Stothert’s office, the Arbor Day Foundation, a member of the City Council and the city forester before our windstorm. I learned Omaha kinda, well sorta, ish, has a tree policy. On the one hand, the city is focused on slowing the spread of the emerald ash borer. And OPPD trims trees that threaten power lines.
All good things, however, could we do more?
But time went by. And the boy grew older. And the tree was often alone.
While hyperpartisans fiddle like Nero, temperatures continue rising. Organized tree planting has become one approach to our warming planet. The Nature Conservancy, China and India each set goals to plant 1 billion trees. Ethiopia planted 350 million trees in a single day.
“I am too big to climb and play,” said the boy. “I want to buy things and have fun. I want some money.” “I’m sorry,” said the tree, “but I have no money. I have only leaves and apples.”
This month National Geographic examined how planting trees can transform cities from simmering caldrons to be more beautiful and cooler. History shows that crime goes up as neighborhoods get hotter. Planting trees lowers ambient heat, provides cooling shade, filters air and water, reduces flooding and drought and helps mitigate food insecurity. It also reduces energy demand, costs and air pollution.
And a cleaner environment reduces health care costs and improves mental health. And trees reduce global warming.
Perhaps Omaha should initiate a community tree-planting campaign. Such an effort would benefit all residents. It would enhance the beauty of our city and thereby benefit tourism.
And because there’s no politics to planting trees, a voluntary community campaign could bring people together. Working together builds trust, creates social capital and thereby reduces partisan, racial and economic divides. You probably witnessed neighbors helping each other after the windstorm. Such community efforts bring people together by getting to know each other.
“Come, Boy,” the tree whispered, “come and play.” “I am too old and sad to play,” said the boy. And so the boy cut down her trunk and made a boat and sailed away. And the tree was happy ... but not really.
Let’s ask Douglas County to replace trees and bushes on hillcrests along the interstates. Let’s replant trees that were recently toppled. Heat generation in areas high in pavement can be reduced by planting trees inside the Omaha loop. Trees could be planted on city and county property, school lots and in cemeteries. Let’s plant trees at libraries, on MUD and OPPD property, and at police or fire stations. More trees could be planted in parks, recreation areas, along bicycle paths, waterways, creek beds and in sidewalk parkways.
And you can help. Plant a tree, volunteer, call an elected official, talk with others or make a donation to Nebraska’s Arbor Day Foundation or The Nature Conservancy.
Recently the mayor’s office asked for help on useful ways to spend the recent round of COVID relief money. Take a moment to encourage tree planting by providing feedback through the website: cityofomaha.org/American-rescue-plan-act.
“I am just an old stump.” “I don’t need very much now,” said the boy. “Just a quiet place to sit and rest.” “Well,” said the tree, straightening herself up as much as she could, “Well, an old stump is good for sitting and resting. Come, Boy, sit down and rest.” And the boy did. And the tree was happy.
Rick Galusha, Ph.D., teaches political science at Bellevue University. He’s hosted a blues radio show for 30 years and was the president of Homer’s Music Stores. Galusha was active in the creation of the Old Market Business Association and served as the group’s first president.