Rick Galusha: We can come together to make a difference even after the storm has passed

The empirical evidence of climate change’s adverse effects on your children and grandchildren are irrefutable, its consequences inescapable.

And when he was tired, he would sleep in her shade. And the boy loved the tree ... very much.

By serendipity, I had called Mayor Jean Stothert’s office, the Arbor Day Foundation, a member of the City Council and the city forester before our windstorm. I learned Omaha kinda, well sorta, ish, has a tree policy. On the one hand, the city is focused on slowing the spread of the emerald ash borer. And OPPD trims trees that threaten power lines.

All good things, however, could we do more?

But time went by. And the boy grew older. And the tree was often alone.

While hyperpartisans fiddle like Nero, temperatures continue rising. Organized tree planting has become one approach to our warming planet. The Nature Conservancy, China and India each set goals to plant 1 billion trees. Ethiopia planted 350 million trees in a single day.

“I am too big to climb and play,” said the boy. “I want to buy things and have fun. I want some money.” “I’m sorry,” said the tree, “but I have no money. I have only leaves and apples.”