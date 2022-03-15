Rick Galusha: We’re all gonna rock to the rules that I make

What kind of mess have we gotten ourselves into? The art of politics aspires to the ideal but frequently wallows in the drudgery of governing. Aristotle warned, “Moral virtue is the primary purpose of [government]: to cultivate the habits that lead to good character.”

Despite his on-going bout with brain cancer, former Congressman Brad Ashford continues to inspire faith in our better angels. Although some feel otherwise, Ashford’s courage to stand on convictions while lofting an olive branch across the political aisle, cultivates statesmanship. Ashford’s career transcended the seediness of team politics.

Let’s whisper a prayer for the Ashford family.

Born in the shadow of monarchy, Americans have long been wary of government. Increasingly, our historically healthy skepticism seems to have given way to unhealthy cynicism.

I am frequently disappointed when those I know and once admired sit silently and abide the angry voices of modern political discourse. These elected officials and ideological leaders know better than most that the legitimacy of America’s model of self-governance rests upon the faith and trust of voters.

“I’m your top prime cut of meat, I’m your choice. I wanna be elected.” — Alice Cooper

Despite the endearing claim of divine providence, history “hath shewn,” when the people no longer hold confidence in themselves, in the leaders they elect, or in the institutions that govern them; damage to the institutions of self-governance ensues.

Oh yes, society will continue but self-governance may not. As hyper-partisans attack our national institutions including free and fair elections, one (wo)man: one vote, and free speech; the ideals and aspirations of the American Dream, including opportunity, fairness and equality will wither.

“I’m your Yankee doodle dandy in a gold Rolls Royce. I wanna be elected.”

In the film “The Dark Knight” [Batman], Alfred, the butler, told the caped crusader, “Some men just want to watch the world burn.”

In the ongoing false narrative of widespread election fraud, the former president is actively undermining voter confidence in the most important democratic principle: the legitimacy of officials duly elected in free and fair elections.

To the danger of every American’s dreams, this overt attempt to undermine American self-governance is now emanating throughout our political system. In Colorado, election commissioner Tina Peters-R, is on trial for her alleged role in a “deceptive scheme to breach voting technology that is used across the country.”

“I never lied to you, I’ve always been cool. I wanna be elected.”

Reliable news outlets report that efforts are being made in Nevada, Minnesota, Georgia, Michigan, Colorado, California and Wisconsin to place officials or pass laws that could open the doorway to changing election results.

While winning elections is the sole motivation of political parties, “moving the goal posts” (or changing the rules) is monstrously unethical. Those who love this country and wish to see it continue shining freedom’s beacon to the world can no longer sit by silently and allow this damaging subterfuge to continue.

“We’re gonna win this one, take the country by storm. We’re gonna be elected.”

While defining the voice of reason can and should be debated, those who wish ill on America’s model of self-governance by undermining the institutions by which voters rule themselves must be challenged and condemned.

America faces many challenges today including Russian tyranny in the Baltic, Chinese sabre rattling over Taiwan, Iranian rocket attacks on U.S. military personnel in Syria, a fraught post-pandemic economy, environmental issues and the anxiety of rapid demographic change.

To divide Americans amid these domestic and global challenges by undermining faith and confidence in free and fair elections is an unconscionable act of short-sighted selfishness and sickening political theatre.

“I know we have problems. We all have problems. And personally, I don’t care.”

Rick Galusha, Ph.D., teaches political science at Bellevue University. He’s hosted a blues radio show for 30 years and was the president of Homer’s Music Stores. Galusha was active in the creation of the Old Market Business Association and served as the group’s first president.