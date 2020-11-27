Steve Chapman: Bail reform is a humane step, sound public policy

The book of Ecclesiastes advises that the Almighty sends rain to fall on both the just and the unjust. American incarceration policy follows the same pattern. We’ve always locked up people who have been convicted of crimes. But in recent decades, we’ve made a practice of also jailing people who have not been convicted of crimes.

On any given day last year, some 631,000 people were held in city and county jails. Of that group, 75% are awaiting trial — and, in our system, entitled to the presumption of innocence. But many defendants have learned that the presumption of innocence and $3 will get you a Starbucks latte. They are in jail for lack of the money to make bail.

This phenomenon has contributed to mass incarceration. In 1999, notes the Prison Policy Initiative, the number of convicted criminals held in local jails has been stable — while the number of people merely awaiting trial has soared. Over the next 15 years, 99% of the growth in the jail population came from locking up people who have not been found guilty of anything. They were defendants who were denied bail or, more commonly, couldn’t pay it.