Steve Chapman: Biden administration misleads the public about reasons for high gas prices

If oil companies are so powerful, why is the price of gas today far below what it was in 2008, when the national average hit a record of $4.11 a gallon — the equivalent of $5.28 in today’s dollars? Why didn’t the CEOs just keep it there?

The pandemic has been hugely disruptive to a broad range of goods and services. But no one was holding a charity fundraiser for ExxonMobil in 2020, when it recorded a loss of $22 billion courtesy of low oil and gas prices.

Bharat Ramamurti, deputy director of Biden’s National Economic Council, says, “How severe is the current gap between the price of refined fuel and the price at the pump? If it were at its historical pre-pandemic average, Americans would be paying nearly 25 cents less per gallon.”

But here’s the thing: An average is just that. Sometimes the gap is higher than the average, and sometimes it’s lower. Note that Ramamurti refers to the “pre-pandemic average.” But why should we expect the pre-pandemic norm to prevail when the pandemic and all its abnormal effects are still with us? In other news, November temperatures are running lower than the July average — possibly because it is no longer July.