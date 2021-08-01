Steve Chapman: GOP needs to needs to stop excusing Jan. 6 riot and Trump's election lies

It fell to a lonely pair of GOP conservatives, Reps. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, to join the House investigative committee and decry the events of Jan. 6 as a horrific attack on the nation and the Constitution.

Kinzinger did something else, debunking the pernicious claim that the Capitol attack was not as bad as the riots that erupted in cities last summer over the police murder of George Floyd.

“I was called on to serve during the summer riots as an Air National Guardsman,” he said. “I condemned those riots and the destruction of property that resulted. But not once did I ever feel that the future of self-government was threatened like I did on Jan. 6. There is a difference between breaking the law and rejecting the rule of law, between a crime — even grave crimes — and a coup.”

In Tuesday’s hearing, Kinzinger struck a hopeful note: “Democracies are not defined by our bad days. We’re defined by how we come back from bad days.”

But the response of Republicans to the attack is even more ominous than the attack itself. The aftermath offered a moment for them to confront the cancer that has embedded itself in the party and act to cut it out. They refused.