Steve Chapman: Modern-day GOP, mesmerized by Trump, punishes the party's truth-tellers

That vote and her persistent criticism of Trump got her removed from her House leadership position. Following her conscience has made her radioactive even among the Wyoming Republicans who once rallied behind her.

Two things about today’s GOP are striking. One is the near-universal allegiance to Trump, no matter how badly he behaves or how much he trashes longstanding Republican policies. Republicans are basically reenacting the 1937 Soviet Communist Party conference, in which delegates applauded the murderous dictator Joseph Stalin for 11 straight minutes because they were too terrified to stop.

The second notable fact is how much dissent the party used to allow as a matter of course. In 1974, seven GOP members of the House Judiciary Committee voted to impeach Richard Nixon. They were not exiled to Siberia.

It used to be rare for the party to persecute its mavericks. Dissidents found ample room in the GOP tent, even though they often lost platform battles. Among the politicians known by what now sounds like an oxymoron — “liberal Republican” or “moderate Republican” — were such major figures as President Dwight Eisenhower, New York Gov. Nelson Rockefeller, President Gerald Ford and Michigan Gov. George Romney.