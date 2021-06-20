Steve Chapman: No need to worry (yet) about inflation

Why not? One reason is that a spike in prices is not inflation any more than a stretch of rain is Noah’s flood. It’s no surprise that prices in May were appreciably higher than a year earlier — when much of the economy was shut down because of the pandemic.

Prices will keep going up as life continues to return to normal and Americans rush to spend money on all the things they missed because of COVID-19. Lingering supply chain snarls will put additional pressure on prices. But this should be a one-time phenomenon. Inflation is not inflation unless it persists over months and years.

Another reason for optimism is that even when it was trying to raise the inflation rate, during and after the Great Recession, the Federal Reserve found it remained stubbornly low. The central bank’s monetary expansion should have brought about the higher inflation it sought. But it didn’t — suggesting that something has changed about the connection between the money supply and consumer prices.

Back then, conservative critics forecast an outbreak of inflation caused by easy money and excessive federal spending. In 2009, economist Arthur Laffer wrote, “We can expect rapidly rising prices and much, much higher interest rates over the next four or five years.”