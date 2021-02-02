Steve Chapman: Senate can, and should, bar Trump from obtaining federal office again

Trying to persuade Republican senators to convict former President Donald Trump in an impeachment trial is like trying to sell tickets for a trip on the Titanic after it sank. There is no more Titanic, and you wouldn’t want to be on it anyway. They can’t remove Trump from office now, and they wouldn’t if they could.

Even Republican senators who are still suffering panic attacks about the Capitol violence must wonder if there is any point to impeaching the president who lit a fire under the mob.

Why vote to evict a president who is already gone? Why spend precious time debating the misdeeds of someone whom the American people have disowned? Why give Trump more time and attention?

Last week, only five Republican senators voted to proceed with an impeachment trial. Given that at least 17 Republicans would have to vote for conviction, even holding a trial seems to be an exercise in futility.

There is a point to impeachment, of course. It doesn’t take much imagination to realize that the Jan. 6 insurrection, deadly as it was, could have been far worse. Vice President Mike Pence and members of Congress could have been injured or killed. Congress could have been prevented from carrying out its responsibility to certify the Electoral College results.