Steve Chapman: Stop encouraging Americans to build in flood zones

Taxpayers are on the hook for much of the resulting property loss. Anyone with a federally backed mortgage has to buy and maintain federal insurance on properties located in flood plains. But the flood insurance program collects far less from property owners than it pays out. By keeping rates low, it has encouraged people to build homes and businesses that are apt to be submerged.

In the near future, we can’t prevent the more frequent extreme weather events unleashed by global warming. But we can do something to discourage construction in flood-prone areas. Fortunately, the Biden administration is starting to do it.

On Oct. 1, the Federal Emergency Management Agency began factoring climate change into its risk assessments. Next year, most of the 5 million policyholders will face a higher premium — which will then go up 18% each year over the next two decades. In some parts of Florida, says The New York Times, “the cost of flood insurance will eventually increase tenfold.”

The change, which had been delayed by the Trump administration, represents a major reform. The change will reduce the damage from future storms while putting the flood insurance program on a sounder financial footing.