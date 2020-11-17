Steve Chapman: The cultish worship of presidents is a bad habit

Trump’s legions may have exceeded the devotion Obama inspired. Some waited for hours to see him address a rally where they stood a good chance of contracting a potentially lethal virus.

Obama and Trump were hardly the first of their kind. John F. Kennedy enchanted many Americans during his presidency, and, in death, he was practically canonized. Republicans would like to put Ronald Reagan’s face on Mount Rushmore, even though they’ve abandoned many of his bedrock convictions.

But maybe realism is taking hold. The election of Joe Biden suggests that Americans are not looking for a messiah. He is famous not for soaring speeches but for verbal stumbles. He has all the charisma of a used snowblower. His general election campaign, lacking boisterous rallies or a festive party convention, was low on excitement.

Americans voted for him because he was a serviceable replacement for the incompetent, incorrigible incumbent. Biden makes poor material for a cult of personality.

That’s a good thing. Americans often look for heroic qualities in their presidents. What is more often essential in a leader, though, are virtues like competence, knowledge, caution and judgment, which can be boring — except when they are missing from the Oval Office, as they have been the past four years.