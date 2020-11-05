Steve Chapman: The elections underscore our deep national divisions

This looks to be the election that meant everything and resolved nothing. Donald Trump defied the polls to come close to winning — and could yet win. Joe Biden may well win, but by such a narrow margin that he can’t claim a convincing mandate — and it appears he will confront a Republican-controlled Senate that can block almost anything he wants to do. Our long national nightmare is not over.

If the winner isn’t yet certain, some things are. One is that the two parties are more opposed and entrenched in their views than ever. Neither dominates nationally, even as one or the other enjoys impregnable dominance in many states.

Win or lose, Trump has completed his takeover of the Republican Party. His showing demonstrated his ability to stimulate voters to turn out for him, not just against him.

If he wins, there will be no dispute about whether the party should stick with his message and methods. Even if he loses, he can claim the election was rigged or stolen. He could be the nominee in 2024.