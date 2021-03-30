Steve Chapman: The many benefits from Biden's low public profile

This is a time of pandemic, economic turmoil and mass shootings, but no issue has galvanized the American public more than President Joe Biden’s long refusal to hold a press conference. The deafening chorus of popular outcries, however, finally forced him to schedule one last week.

Just kidding. Americans have a lot of things on their minds right now.

Whether Biden takes the time to answer questions from the White House press corps comes in about 87th on the list. It’s mainly on Fox News that his absence has even been noticed. Most people are grateful for one bonus of Biden’s arrival: the chance to forget about the president.

If you’ve ever been awakened by a car alarm in the middle of the night, you know how stressful it is to hear it blaring again and again. Former President Donald Trump was the car alarm that could not be turned off, making it impossible to fully focus on anything else.

No one complained when he didn’t hold press conferences, because those events were just another way for him to grab attention while spouting lies and radiating contempt for factual reality. His admirers didn’t need them, because they could get what they wanted by following him on Twitter.