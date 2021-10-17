Steve Chapman: The proposed new child credit makes great sense for households

The United States is one of the richest societies on Earth — but one with more than its share of poverty. While American capitalism has done wonders to raise living standards for the great majority of people, it has left millions out of this prosperity.

Whether our failure deserves sustained national attention is at the heart of the current debate over social insurance policy. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., drew cheers from conservatives when he declared, “I don’t believe that we should turn our society into an entitlement society.”

Among the new programs he had in mind is the expansion of the federal child tax credit, part of last year’s COVID-19 relief package. The IRS is now sending monthly checks to the families of some 60 million children, in amounts ranging from $300 for each child age 6 or younger to $250 for older ones, up to age 18.

The rationale is that it’s a bad thing for kids to be poor and that the simplest, most efficient way to prevent it is to give their parents regular, reliable supplements of money. Conservatives had no problem with this policy when the full benefit went only to parents with substantial incomes — $37,100 or more for a married couple with two children. The poorest families were largely or entirely left out. That treatment was supposed to motivate them to find a job.