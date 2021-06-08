Steve Chapman: The vice presidency keeps amassing new responsibilities

Kamala Harris has been vilified by critics on the right, but the people who may end up detesting her most are not conservatives or even contemporaries. They are future vice presidents, who will curse her for loading up the office with heavy burdens.

Last week, President Joe Biden announced that she will lead the administration’s charge against voting rights restrictions being devised in one red state after another. The assignment reportedly came at her request, and it’s easy to picture Biden pondering the idea for 0.01 seconds before offloading the issue to her.

He had already given his veep a job that might have gone unfilled if he had invited applications: figuring out the reasons and remedies for the migration crisis at the southern border. Given that large numbers of people from Latin America have been sneaking into this country for decades, there isn’t much chance Harris will find a way to dry up the flow. By now, it should be clear that unauthorized migration is not a problem that can be solved, but a situation that can only be managed.