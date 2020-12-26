Steven Roberts: Biden will seek compromises on many issues; will Republicans deal?

He’s right about that. No matter how the two Senate runoffs come out in Georgia next month, both houses of Congress will be very narrowly divided. For anyone who has not failed third grade arithmetic, the conclusion is clear: The only way anything will get done next year — the only way the country will recover from the devastating impact of the coronavirus — is through bipartisan cooperation.

That truth drives the hardcore ideologues on both sides crazy. But there is simply no other choice, no other way forward. “Good enough” is the best we can do. “Good enough” means recognizing the virtues of compromise. “Good enough” says perfection should never be the enemy of progress.

“There is nothing wrong with working together and getting 80% of what you want instead of insisting on 100%,” Rep. Josh Gottheimer, a New Jersey Democrat who heads the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus, told the Times. “This is about actually governing. It is a different model. It is not the one that gets you clicks, but it is how you get a bill done.”