Steven Roberts: Trump's post-election coup will not succeed

America has dodged a bullet. A real live round, not a dud or a dummy. But next time we might not be so fortunate.

Let’s be clear and candid about this: In effect, President Trump tried, and failed, to stage a coup. He tried, and failed, to reverse the result of an election his own government agency called “the most secure in America history.” And then he fired the head of the office that dared to tell him the truth.

Trump’s coup attempt failed because his case was ridiculously weak, and the results were not particularly close; he lost the popular vote by 7 million ballots, and got only 232 Electoral College votes to Joe Biden’s 306. In addition, he failed because a small cadre of dedicated public servants, many of them Republicans, rejected his propaganda and resisted his pleas.