Steven Roberts: Trump's post-election coup will not succeed

America has dodged a bullet. A real live round, not a dud or a dummy. But next time we might not be so fortunate.
Let’s be clear and candid about this: In effect, President Trump tried, and failed, to stage a coup. He tried, and failed, to reverse the result of an election his own government agency called “the most secure in America history.” And then he fired the head of the office that dared to tell him the truth.
Trump’s coup attempt failed because his case was ridiculously weak, and the results were not particularly close; he lost the popular vote by 7 million ballots, and got only 232 Electoral College votes to Joe Biden’s 306. In addition, he failed because a small cadre of dedicated public servants, many of them Republicans, rejected his propaganda and resisted his pleas.
A good example was Justice Brian Hagedorn of the Wisconsin Supreme Court, a staunch conservative who once served as legal counsel to the state’s former Republican governor Scott Walker. The justice threw out one of Trump’s legal challenges — Joe Biden won the state by more than 20,000 votes — by saying, “The relief being sought by the petitioners is the most dramatic invocation of judicial power I have ever seen. Judicial acquiescence to such entreaties built on so flimsy a foundation would do indelible damage to every future election. ... This is a dangerous path we are being asked to tread.”
After the election, Trump asked for recounts in key states. Fair enough — that was his right, even though Biden actually gained 87 votes after the new canvass in Wisconsin. Then the president challenged the results through court suits. OK — that was also his right, even though judges like Hagedorn were increasingly hostile to his increasingly frivolous petitions.
But then Trump crossed a line: He went from legitimate challenges to illegitimate coercion; from pursuing legal methods to encouraging extra-legal measures. Twice, he called the speaker of the Pennsylvania legislature, exhorting him to ignore the will of his state’s voters. He summoned the legislative leaders from Michigan to the White House to send the same message. And he has publicly berated Gov. Brian Kemp of Georgia and other Republican state officials for not canceling an election he lost by about 12,000 votes.
If you think words like “coup” or “insurrection” are too strong, look at what happened to Jocelyn Benson, Michigan’s secretary of state, who found her house surrounded by protestors, some brandishing weapons. Or the election workers in Georgia who have received death threats.
