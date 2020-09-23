Susan Estrich: Don't be overconfident about a Biden election win

The polls show a close election, not a landslide. A bunch of states that it would be nice if Joe Biden had locked up are still in play. Florida is still a toss-up. Michigan is leaning, far from certain. Two weeks past Labor Day, there’s no lock there.

And we all know Trump will stop at nothing. And that only a clean win will avoid weeks of counting.

Many otherwise-smart Democrats simply cannot understand how anyone could be undecided in this race, much less planning to vote for Donald Trump. Oh, yes, unless they’re a billionaire who has more money than he can spend and only cares about taxes. This is a big handicap — for Democrats.

And as for being undecided, what universe could they possibly be in? There are Trump people asking the same question. Really? Even with 200,000 dead this year while the president was “downplaying the threat” and walking around maskless; with the economy in collapse and states writing checks they will never repay; with the western states burning and the southeast flooding and the president denying global warming, you really haven’t decided?

Yup. Some people really haven’t, and it does us no good to mock them.