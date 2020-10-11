Thomas Aiello: Proposed cap on lending would hurt Nebraska's low-income families

NRL views small dollar short-term lenders as predatory institutions whose sole purpose is to keep their customers in an endless cycle of debt. They like to mislead the public by pointing to high Annual Percentage Rates (APR) — which are simply the rate of interest a borrower will pay over the course of a year due to compounding — as their evidence.

For example, NRL claims that “Payday lenders prey on vulnerable Nebraska families, taking advantage of them by charging interest rates that average 404% annual interest — and in some cases go as high as 461%. Marketed as a short-term fix, the terms are designed to trap borrowers in a cycle of loans that cause long-term debt.”

The APR represents the actual rate of interest someone pays over the course of a year due to compounding, the process whereby interest is added to unpaid principal. Short-term loans act as a cash advance that are paid back in full at the borrower’s next pay period. So while the loans may indeed carry a high APR, the vast majority of loans are paid back in a matter of weeks or months, not extended for an entire year. Using the APR to indict the entire system is entirely meritless.