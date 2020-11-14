Tom Purcell: America, it's time for a nice, long sleep

“Pollsters aren’t doing so well these days,” said the doctor.

“Did Americans accept the 2016 results and support the president nonetheless?” the patient asked.

“Sure you don’t want that tranquilizer?” said the doctor. “No, for four years, Trump’s opponents said the election results were wrong, trying everything to remove him — even impeachment.”

“Did that tear the country apart, like Bill Clinton’s impeachment did?” the patient asked hesitantly.

“Yes, but it’s not just Trump’s impeachment that has Americans so divided,” the doctor said. “We’ve been getting more partisan for years. Some say social media, such as Facebook, cause more people to see information that validates and hardens their thinking rather than truthful information that challenges and opens it.”

“Facebook?” said the patient, bewildered. “I thought Facebook was about posting funny pictures and sharing laughs with friends.”

“Not anymore,” said the doctor. “We’re getting angrier and less civil by the moment. The global pandemic has only worsened everyone’s mood.”

“The global what?” said the patient.