Tom Purcell: Big pressure on me to make my mom's potato salad recipe the 'right way'

I face a huge responsibility this Labor Day weekend: I’ve been tasked with making my mother’s sacred potato salad recipe.

According to “All About Potatoes,” it is widely believed that Germany is where the American version of potato salad originated.

The potato, which is native to South America, was brought by explorers to Europe in the 16th century. It eventually spread throughout Europe.

“Some of the hot potato salad recipes consisted of boiling potatoes with wine and others dressed them with vinegar, salt and oil,” reports All About Potatoes.

The French, of course, created cold potato salads “that involved potatoes in vinaigrette with Dijon mustard.”

As Germans immigrated to America in the 19th century, they brought their potato salad recipes with them.

A few decades later, the French invented my favorite condiment, mayonnaise, which was “the starting point of the potato salad that many Americans know to this day.”

There are surely a million or more potato salad recipes across our country. Every family has its own version, and every family is certain its recipe is the very best.