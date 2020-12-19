Tom Purcell: Chickenpox in '73: a family story that applies in 2020

On the rare occasions when she didn’t lock herself in her bedroom, she carefully navigated the house covered in a freshly washed quilt. She carried a Lysol spray can and doused anything and anyone within 10 feet.

Then there was me — a model for the total lack of chickenpox discipline.

No sooner did I have one bump than I commenced scratching it from dawn to dusk.

In one week’s time, I had so many bumps, even my loving mother suggested it would be best for the family’s appetite if I stopped joining them for dinner — though, to her credit, she did prevent my father from making me soak in a tub of Epsom salts and diesel fuel.

I share my family’s unpleasant chickenpox story because it illustrates how different personalities respond differently to virus outbreaks.

Polls have shown that Republicans (who include more conservative “live and let live” thinkers who are more likely to let individuals make their own health choices) differ considerably from Democrats (who include more thinkers supportive of sweeping government restrictions to prevent spread) on how to deal with COVID-19.

On one end of the spectrum are people like my oldest sister, who understand and follow the recommended guidelines to protect themselves and others.