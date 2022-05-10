 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tom Purcell: Fatherly inspiration key to learning the art of grace

  • 0

After all these years, my dad inspires me still. As I write this, the almost 89-year-old fellow is fighting to get back onto his feet as stenosis, bad knees and general old age are wearing him down. But though his body shows wear and tear, his mind remains as agile as his sense of humor.

NEW tom purcell mug (copy) (copy) (copy)

Tom Purcell

And as he fights his daily battles he continues to inspire his children. The old saying “actions speak louder than words” applies perfectly to my dad. He never was much for talking, but he is the biggest action figure I’ve ever known. He worked long, hard hours every day at Bell Telephone and took overtime work almost every holiday I can remember to provide for us the best way he knew how. He never did much for himself. His greatest indulgences included a weekly case of Pabst Blue Ribbon and keeping a $5 bill in his wallet so he could get hot coffee on cold days. His actions spoke clearly to his kids: “I’m not a sophisticated man, but I love you with all my heart and I will always take care of you.” When he spoke actual words, he always began with three: “For Godsakes, Betty…” Betty is his preferred name for my mother, Elizabeth. He met her in high school when he was 16. He told me again last week he knew immediately he would marry her and they did marry five years later. Now they have six children, 17 grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. Marriage is hard. Family is hard. Our clan wasn’t spared the challenges, setbacks and disagreements every family faces. But the one constant that got us through is that my father deeply loves my mother. He dotes on her. He’s lost without her. After more than 70 years together, my dad told me his heart still beats fast when my mother walks into the room — that they still hold hands every single night as they fall asleep. A child is the last person on Earth to accurately evaluate his parents’ relationship. Theirs is intense and sometimes confusing to us — but, goodness, they love each other. That is one of the best gifts parents can give their kids. My parents gave us a genuine love story — and here I am at 60 and they’re sharing their love story with me still. And my father is inspiring me still. He’s in pain every day. The most basic tasks are becoming harder. Sometimes, the frustration gets to him, but most days he displays incredible grace as he jokes, “Getting old ain’t for the weak!” I share his influence on me because I know how important he has been in shaping me and my sisters into the people we are. I think of all of the kids, particularly boys, who are getting into trouble because they do not have a father whose actions could inspire and guide them to positive outcomes in life. My sisters and I are not perfect, but we work hard to be good people and good spouses, parents and neighbors. And now, as our parents age, it is our turn to repay them — our turn for our actions to be louder than our words by showing: “We’re not sophisticated people, but we love you with all our heart and we will always take care of you.”

People are also reading…

Tom Purcell's 2021 columns

Tom Purcell is an author and columnist for the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. Email him at Tom@TomPurcell.com.

Tom Purcell: Our most precious gift is time
Columnists

Tom Purcell: Our most precious gift is time

  • Tom Purcell
  • Updated
  • 0

Rather than material goods or money this Christmas, why not write up a series of IOUTs (I owe you time) to give to others?

Tom Purcell: I love my dog, but I can't support a federal tax deduction for pet owners
Columnists

Tom Purcell: I love my dog, but I can't support a federal tax deduction for pet owners

  • Updated
  • 0

That said, I’m in the process of purchasing health insurance for my dog — yes, you read that right. 

Tom Purcell: Non-political Halloween was fun while it lasted
Columnists

Tom Purcell: Non-political Halloween was fun while it lasted

  • Tom Purcell
  • Updated
  • 0

For decades it was the one day of the year we could all forget our worries and live in the moment.

Tom Purcell: Springing forward, falling back and struggling to get restful sleep
Columnists

Tom Purcell: Springing forward, falling back and struggling to get restful sleep

  • Updated
  • 0

The clock changes involve some serious medical considerations for many. 

Tom Purcell: The rise and fall of the American mall
Columnists

Tom Purcell: The rise and fall of the American mall

  • Updated
  • 0

More than 1,200 shopping malls shot up in the U.S. after the earliest examples were built in the 1950s.

Tom Purcell: Amid our political bickering, let's appreciate autumn's pleasures
Columnists

Tom Purcell: Amid our political bickering, let's appreciate autumn's pleasures

  • Updated
  • 0

Our country's spirit of optimism is sagging. At least this change of season offers opportunities for enjoyment. 

Tom Purcell: In praise of rural America's can-do spirit and horse sense
Columnists

Tom Purcell: In praise of rural America's can-do spirit and horse sense

  • Updated
  • 0

Rural self-reliance and self-confidence are important virtues. 

Tom Purcell: Big pressure on me to make my mom's potato salad recipe the 'right way'
Columnists

Tom Purcell: Big pressure on me to make my mom's potato salad recipe the 'right way'

  • Updated
  • 0

It's going to be a major challenge for columnist Tom Purcell this Labor Day weekend. 

Tom Purcell: Pets help us develop the empathy Americans desperately need
Columnists

Tom Purcell: Pets help us develop the empathy Americans desperately need

  • Updated
  • 0

Research in the U.S. and U.K. has shown a correlation between attachment to a pet and higher empathy scores, Tom Purcell writes. 

Tom Purcell: Naturalized citizens inspire with their affection for American ideals
Columnists

Tom Purcell: Naturalized citizens inspire with their affection for American ideals

  • Updated
  • 0

Columnist Tom Purcell explains what happened when the federal government made the naturalization test more difficult. 

Tom Purcell: Let's appreciate the many pluses of face-to-face conversation
Columnists

Tom Purcell: Let's appreciate the many pluses of face-to-face conversation

  • Updated
  • 0

Let's not become so infatuated with texting and emails that we lose our enthusiasm for face-to-face interaction. 

Tom Purcell: Give up the handshake? Not me
Columnists

Tom Purcell: Give up the handshake? Not me

  • Updated
  • 0

Yes, the hygiene risk is undeniable. But the handshake is a powerful, needed form of human connection. 

Tom Purcell: Great memories of down to earth times in nature
Columnists

Tom Purcell: Great memories of down to earth times in nature

  • Updated
  • 0

Children would benefit from a lot more time out of doors rather than behind the computer. 

Tom Purcell: These higher lumber costs have gone through the roof
Columnists

Tom Purcell: These higher lumber costs have gone through the roof

  • Updated
  • 0

Tom Purcell: I have a long history of failing to anticipate economic shocks that shake up my life. 

Tom Purcell: Grateful for my Catholic school education
Columnists

Tom Purcell: Grateful for my Catholic school education

  • Updated
  • 0

"The lessons the sisters and my religion taught me are beneficial to a representative republic like ours," Tom Purcell writes. 

Tom Purcell: We're a country increasingly mired in debt
Columnists

Tom Purcell: We're a country increasingly mired in debt

  • Updated
  • 0

When I grew up in the 1970s, my father taught my sisters and me to “always save for a rainy day.” He was a child of the Depression, after all,…

Tom Purcell: The cultural cancelling is getting out of hand
Columnists

Tom Purcell: The cultural cancelling is getting out of hand

  • Updated
  • 0

The best course is a nuanced view that puts history and culture in proper perspective. 

Tom Purcell: Fingers crossed on Social Security so I can enjoy my warm beach retirement
Columnists

Tom Purcell: Fingers crossed on Social Security so I can enjoy my warm beach retirement

  • Updated
  • 0

It’s February. It’s cold. To fend off the winter blahs, I dream of one day retiring to a warm beach, where I’ll stand in the surf, sipping bev…

Tom Purcell: It's a great time of the year — till I remember it's also tax time
Columnists

Tom Purcell: It's a great time of the year — till I remember it's also tax time

  • Tom Purcell
  • Updated
  • 0

I love winter. I love snow. I love making a roaring fire in my fireplace on a chilly day. But I hate one thing about this time of year: taxes.

Tom Purcell: Sledding may well be the solution to Washington's woes
Columnists

Tom Purcell: Sledding may well be the solution to Washington's woes

  • Updated
  • 0

Eleanor Holmes Norton, a Democrat and D.C.’s delegate in the U.S. House, is on to something big!

Tom Purcell: Resisting scrumptious Girl Scout cookies is an annual challenge
Columnists

Tom Purcell: Resisting scrumptious Girl Scout cookies is an annual challenge

  • Updated
  • 0

The country is divided, in massive debt, and our future isn’t looking so good — but thankfully, I have more immediate worries to consume my energies.

Tom Purcell: This country would benefit from a good, hearty laugh
Columnists

Tom Purcell: This country would benefit from a good, hearty laugh

  • Updated
  • 0

America could use a hearty laugh right now, but laughter doesn’t come easily because too many Americans have lost their sense of humor.

Tom Purcell: A sense of grace can be a balm for our polarized country
Columnists

Tom Purcell: A sense of grace can be a balm for our polarized country

  • Updated
  • 0

Without grace, our public discourse will continue to suffer.

Tom Purcell: Great to see so many people opening their homes to rescue animals
Columnists

Tom Purcell: Great to see so many people opening their homes to rescue animals

  • Updated
  • 0

My new puppy entered the world on Christmas and he’s already bringing incredible joy into my family — just as many dogs, cats and other bundle…

After all these years, my dad inspires me still.

As I write this, the almost 89-year-old fellow is fighting to get back onto his feet as stenosis, bad knees and general old age are wearing him down.

But though his body shows wear and tear, his mind remains as agile as his sense of humor.

NEW tom purcell mug (copy) (copy) (copy)

Tom Purcell

And as he fights his daily battles he continues to inspire his children.

The old saying “actions speak louder than words” applies perfectly to my dad.

He never was much for talking, but he is the biggest action figure I’ve ever known.

He worked long, hard hours every day at Bell Telephone and took overtime work almost every holiday I can remember to provide for us the best way he knew how.

He never did much for himself.

His greatest indulgences included a weekly case of Pabst Blue Ribbon and keeping a $5 bill in his wallet so he could get hot coffee on cold days.

His actions spoke clearly to his kids: “I’m not a sophisticated man, but I love you with all my heart and I will always take care of you.”

When he spoke actual words, he always began with three: “For Godsakes, Betty…”

Betty is his preferred name for my mother, Elizabeth. He met her in high school when he was 16.

He told me again last week he knew immediately he would marry her and they did marry five years later.

Now they have six children, 17 grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

Marriage is hard. Family is hard. Our clan wasn’t spared the challenges, setbacks and disagreements every family faces.

But the one constant that got us through is that my father deeply loves my mother. He dotes on her. He’s lost without her.

After more than 70 years together, my dad told me his heart still beats fast when my mother walks into the room — that they still hold hands every single night as they fall asleep.

A child is the last person on Earth to accurately evaluate his parents’ relationship. Theirs is intense and sometimes confusing to us — but, goodness, they love each other.

That is one of the best gifts parents can give their kids. My parents gave us a genuine love story — and here I am at 60 and they’re sharing their love story with me still.

And my father is inspiring me still.

He’s in pain every day. The most basic tasks are becoming harder.

Sometimes, the frustration gets to him, but most days he displays incredible grace as he jokes, “Getting old ain’t for the weak!”

I share his influence on me because I know how important he has been in shaping me and my sisters into the people we are.

I think of all of the kids, particularly boys, who are getting into trouble because they do not have a father whose actions could inspire and guide them to positive outcomes in life.

My sisters and I are not perfect, but we work hard to be good people and good spouses, parents and neighbors.

And now, as our parents age, it is our turn to repay them — our turn for our actions to be louder than our words by showing:

“We’re not sophisticated people, but we love you with all our heart and we will always take care of you.”

Tom Purcell's 2021 columns

Tom Purcell is an author and columnist for the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. Email him at Tom@TomPurcell.com.

Tom Purcell: Our most precious gift is time
Columnists

Tom Purcell: Our most precious gift is time

  • Tom Purcell
  • Updated
  • 0

Rather than material goods or money this Christmas, why not write up a series of IOUTs (I owe you time) to give to others?

Tom Purcell: I love my dog, but I can't support a federal tax deduction for pet owners
Columnists

Tom Purcell: I love my dog, but I can't support a federal tax deduction for pet owners

  • Updated
  • 0

That said, I’m in the process of purchasing health insurance for my dog — yes, you read that right. 

Tom Purcell: Non-political Halloween was fun while it lasted
Columnists

Tom Purcell: Non-political Halloween was fun while it lasted

  • Tom Purcell
  • Updated
  • 0

For decades it was the one day of the year we could all forget our worries and live in the moment.

Tom Purcell: Springing forward, falling back and struggling to get restful sleep
Columnists

Tom Purcell: Springing forward, falling back and struggling to get restful sleep

  • Updated
  • 0

The clock changes involve some serious medical considerations for many. 

Tom Purcell: The rise and fall of the American mall
Columnists

Tom Purcell: The rise and fall of the American mall

  • Updated
  • 0

More than 1,200 shopping malls shot up in the U.S. after the earliest examples were built in the 1950s.

Tom Purcell: Amid our political bickering, let's appreciate autumn's pleasures
Columnists

Tom Purcell: Amid our political bickering, let's appreciate autumn's pleasures

  • Updated
  • 0

Our country's spirit of optimism is sagging. At least this change of season offers opportunities for enjoyment. 

Tom Purcell: In praise of rural America's can-do spirit and horse sense
Columnists

Tom Purcell: In praise of rural America's can-do spirit and horse sense

  • Updated
  • 0

Rural self-reliance and self-confidence are important virtues. 

Tom Purcell: Big pressure on me to make my mom's potato salad recipe the 'right way'
Columnists

Tom Purcell: Big pressure on me to make my mom's potato salad recipe the 'right way'

  • Updated
  • 0

It's going to be a major challenge for columnist Tom Purcell this Labor Day weekend. 

Tom Purcell: Pets help us develop the empathy Americans desperately need
Columnists

Tom Purcell: Pets help us develop the empathy Americans desperately need

  • Updated
  • 0

Research in the U.S. and U.K. has shown a correlation between attachment to a pet and higher empathy scores, Tom Purcell writes. 

Tom Purcell: Naturalized citizens inspire with their affection for American ideals
Columnists

Tom Purcell: Naturalized citizens inspire with their affection for American ideals

  • Updated
  • 0

Columnist Tom Purcell explains what happened when the federal government made the naturalization test more difficult. 

Tom Purcell: Let's appreciate the many pluses of face-to-face conversation
Columnists

Tom Purcell: Let's appreciate the many pluses of face-to-face conversation

  • Updated
  • 0

Let's not become so infatuated with texting and emails that we lose our enthusiasm for face-to-face interaction. 

Tom Purcell: Give up the handshake? Not me
Columnists

Tom Purcell: Give up the handshake? Not me

  • Updated
  • 0

Yes, the hygiene risk is undeniable. But the handshake is a powerful, needed form of human connection. 

Tom Purcell: Great memories of down to earth times in nature
Columnists

Tom Purcell: Great memories of down to earth times in nature

  • Updated
  • 0

Children would benefit from a lot more time out of doors rather than behind the computer. 

Tom Purcell: These higher lumber costs have gone through the roof
Columnists

Tom Purcell: These higher lumber costs have gone through the roof

  • Updated
  • 0

Tom Purcell: I have a long history of failing to anticipate economic shocks that shake up my life. 

Tom Purcell: Grateful for my Catholic school education
Columnists

Tom Purcell: Grateful for my Catholic school education

  • Updated
  • 0

"The lessons the sisters and my religion taught me are beneficial to a representative republic like ours," Tom Purcell writes. 

Tom Purcell: We're a country increasingly mired in debt
Columnists

Tom Purcell: We're a country increasingly mired in debt

  • Updated
  • 0

When I grew up in the 1970s, my father taught my sisters and me to “always save for a rainy day.” He was a child of the Depression, after all,…

Tom Purcell: The cultural cancelling is getting out of hand
Columnists

Tom Purcell: The cultural cancelling is getting out of hand

  • Updated
  • 0

The best course is a nuanced view that puts history and culture in proper perspective. 

Tom Purcell: Fingers crossed on Social Security so I can enjoy my warm beach retirement
Columnists

Tom Purcell: Fingers crossed on Social Security so I can enjoy my warm beach retirement

  • Updated
  • 0

It’s February. It’s cold. To fend off the winter blahs, I dream of one day retiring to a warm beach, where I’ll stand in the surf, sipping bev…

Tom Purcell: It's a great time of the year — till I remember it's also tax time
Columnists

Tom Purcell: It's a great time of the year — till I remember it's also tax time

  • Tom Purcell
  • Updated
  • 0

I love winter. I love snow. I love making a roaring fire in my fireplace on a chilly day. But I hate one thing about this time of year: taxes.

Tom Purcell: Sledding may well be the solution to Washington's woes
Columnists

Tom Purcell: Sledding may well be the solution to Washington's woes

  • Updated
  • 0

Eleanor Holmes Norton, a Democrat and D.C.’s delegate in the U.S. House, is on to something big!

Tom Purcell: Resisting scrumptious Girl Scout cookies is an annual challenge
Columnists

Tom Purcell: Resisting scrumptious Girl Scout cookies is an annual challenge

  • Updated
  • 0

The country is divided, in massive debt, and our future isn’t looking so good — but thankfully, I have more immediate worries to consume my energies.

Tom Purcell: This country would benefit from a good, hearty laugh
Columnists

Tom Purcell: This country would benefit from a good, hearty laugh

  • Updated
  • 0

America could use a hearty laugh right now, but laughter doesn’t come easily because too many Americans have lost their sense of humor.

Tom Purcell: A sense of grace can be a balm for our polarized country
Columnists

Tom Purcell: A sense of grace can be a balm for our polarized country

  • Updated
  • 0

Without grace, our public discourse will continue to suffer.

Tom Purcell: Great to see so many people opening their homes to rescue animals
Columnists

Tom Purcell: Great to see so many people opening their homes to rescue animals

  • Updated
  • 0

My new puppy entered the world on Christmas and he’s already bringing incredible joy into my family — just as many dogs, cats and other bundle…

Tom Purcell, author of “Misadventures of a 1970’s Childhood,” a humorous memoir available at amazon.com, is a Pittsburgh Tribune-Review humor columnist and is nationally syndicated exclusively by Cagle Cartoons Inc.

Tom Purcell, author of “Misadventures of a 1970’s Childhood,” a humorous memoir available at amazon.com, is a Pittsburgh Tribune-Review humor columnist and is nationally syndicated exclusively by Cagle Cartoons Inc.

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Counterpoint: What comes after Roe?

Counterpoint: What comes after Roe?

Overturning Roe isn’t even just about Roe itself; it’s about setting the stage for more dangerous proposals that could expand the government’s control of women’s lives, piece by piece.

After the Monuments: Virginia's broken promises

After the Monuments: Virginia's broken promises

"After the Monuments" - co-hosted by Pulitzer-Prize winning columnist Michael Paul Williams and Kelli Lemon - captures the zeitgeist of a nation struggling to move from symbolic to substantive change on racial issues.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert