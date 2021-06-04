Tom Purcell: Give up the handshake? Not me

After more than a year of strict COVID mandates, my state has triumphantly reopened. But, some argue, we better think twice before we offer a celebratory handshake.

On Memorial Day, Pennsylvania began allowing restaurants, stores, sporting events, schools and other organizations to once again operate at 100% capacity. However, some are telling us it would be best if certain activities, such as our greeting rituals, never go back to normal.

In April 2020, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said that as our country opens back up, some behaviors, such as the handshake, must change.

“When you gradually come back, you don’t jump into it with both feet,” Fauci told podcast host Kate Linebaugh on The Journal. “You say, what are the things you could still do and still approach normal? One of them is absolute, compulsive hand-washing. The other is you don’t ever shake anybody’s hands.”

Fauci explained that an end to the handshake would prevent the spread of germs and “probably would decrease instances of influenza dramatically in this country.”