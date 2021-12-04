Tom Purcell: I love my dog, but I can't support a federal tax deduction for pet owners

I’m in the process of purchasing health insurance for Thurber — yes, you read that right. Pet owners like me are getting it for good reason. Labs have been known to eat entire socks, which require surgical removal, which costs upwards of $5,000.

I love my dog. And if he ever has any kind of serious health emergency, I’m going to do everything I can, regardless of cost, to restore him to excellent health.

In 2009 Davi argued that since pets are good for us — they bring down our blood pressure and lift our spirits — a tax deduction for their care would be good for everyone. He argued that the deduction would be good for the economy because people would spend more on their pets and fewer people would have to give their pets to animal shelters during recessions.

I argued in 2009 that our federal tax code is an incredible mess precisely because well-intentioned people like Davi have been getting special breaks added in by congress members.

Our emotions, skillfully exploited by politicians, have brought us all kinds of government social programs that have bloated the budget and exploded the deficit.