Tom Purcell: It's a great time of the year — till I remember it's also tax time

From Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, I toss every bill, receipt, expense, etc., into a large cardboard box — because these little slips of paper, which are deductions against my tax burden, are like currency to me.

Beginning in February, I spend hours sorting through last year’s slips with one goal in mind: to get my earnings from the prior year as low as legally possible, so my income tax bill doesn’t give me a heart attack, which I cannot afford anymore because my “self-employed health insurance policy” has a deductible that’s soared higher than the value of my 2020 Toyota Tacoma!

About this time every year, I curse Republicans, who have talked about simplifying the tax system throughout my adult life.

“Vote us into power and the tax code is the first thing we’re going to fix!” they always promise.

“You’ll be able to complete your tax return on the back of a postcard!” they say with a wink.

“We’re going to make filing so easy we’ll put tax lawyers in the unemployment line!” they say, laughing.

And I laugh and laugh.