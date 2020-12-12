Tom Purcell: Nope, the COVID Grinch will not steal this Christmas

I’m noticing this all over the city, and it makes me smile. I smile because it’s a simple act of defiance in the face of the virus that keeps on causing us trouble.

I smile because COVID is causing us to focus on one of the greatest gifts of Christmas, which is charitableness.

According to Marketplace, charitable giving has been way up in 2020. “A lot of the data on charitable giving comes out at the end of the year, but we know from early numbers that people are giving more than in previous years, in particular to food banks, to groups that focus on housing and to mutual aid groups, which are more grassroots efforts, neighbors helping neighbors,” reports Marketplace’s Marielle Segarra.

COVID may be impeding our traditions and gatherings this year, but it’s not bringing us down. Rather, it’s helping us care more for our neighbors and others who are in need and struggling as a result of the daggone bug.

Sure, COVID, you’ve caused a lot of disruption. But you’ve helped open our eyes at the same time.

You’ve helped us identify some among us who enjoy their government powers a little too much — who abuse those powers a little too much.