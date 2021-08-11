Tom Purcell: Pets help us develop the empathy Americans desperately need

Which brings us back to the value of pets.

Daniels writes that a variety of research in the U.S. and U.K. has shown a correlation between attachment to a pet and higher empathy scores.

I know my buddy Thurber has certainly improved my empathy and EQ score.

I didn’t realize that my emotions for the little guy would run so deep, or that I would do so many things to give him the happiest, healthiest life he can experience.

Plus, everywhere we go — and he loves few things more than jumping into the backseat of the truck — he makes total strangers smile, laugh and converse with me.

His simple presence can bring human strangers together.

He not only makes us forget the petty human world — for a little while, at least.

He reminds us that a simple but magnificent creature like him can turn the most hardened soul back into an empathic, laughing, happy child.

As I work hard to train Thurber to be a great dog that exhibits compassion, self-discipline, courtesy and empathy, he is training me right back to improve all of those very same skills.

I can no longer imagine what my world would be like without my lovable Labrador enriching it for me — and everyone else who meets him every day.