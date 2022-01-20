Tom Purcell: Snow days aren't the only relic of our schools

“Snow day.”
Those were once the two most glorious words ever uttered on an early morning radio broadcast.
When I was a kid in the 1970s, it was pure heaven to wake to snow-blanketed hills, then tune into the morning show, praying he’d say our suburban school district was closed for the day.
As soon as our snow day was granted, we’d grab a bowl of cereal, layer up our clothing, then hit the sledding slopes for hours.
So I read with interest — and sadness — that many school districts across the country are putting an end to snow days.
Thanks mainly to remote learning technologies, bad weather and other emergencies are no longer reasons to shut down schools.
Technology has made the snow day a relic of our past, but why should it be the only relic of our educational system to go?
Why, for example, do kids still get 10 weeks off from school every summer? Are they still tilling fields and tending to livestock?
Education experts know that a long summer away from school causes learning loss among most students, as their math and reading skills regress.
This is particularly true among poorer students whose families cannot afford things like the summer learning programs wealthier kids enjoy.
But what about using those 10 weeks of summer for learning gain?
What about radically reforming how, where and when we teach our kids, so that we produce minds that are eager to learn, that think critically and that are nimble and creative so they may flourish in our modern knowledge economy?
According to an article in the Foundation for Economic Education, the current public education approach — 20 or 30 kids of the same age stuffed into a classroom and led by one teacher — is about 150 years old.
“Even though the curricula have developed, the essence has stayed the same,” reports Paul Boyce at FEE.org. “Children are still taught in a standardized and industrialized way.”
That standardized and industrialized way — which American educators imported whole from the fun-loving folks of Prussia in the late 1800s — sure didn’t capture my attention as a lad.
I spent much of my classroom time daydreaming and staring out the window — and getting my knuckles wacked for not keeping up with my Catholic school teachers.
Today’s kids are whizzes with electronic devices. They can access any information they need instantly with a few taps of a smartphone.
It’s got to be even tougher now for them to pay attention to a teacher, no matter how exciting or inspiring she is.
Aren’t we long overdue, then, for real education reform? Reform that radically changes the approach to learning — and does it all year long?
Can’t we make better use of new electronic learning tools and other innovative approaches and tailor them to each student’s individual needs so that we unleash their natural creativity and curiosity — rather than crushing both?
Giving disadvantaged kids a few months more of instruction each year would go a long way toward bridging the wide — and shameful — gap between their learning levels and those of wealthier students.
I hold tremendous nostalgia for snow days and summer vacations and wish every school kid could continue to experience them, but they can’t.
Sorry, kids. It’s 2022. You’re living in the Digital Age, not the Industrial Age.
The time has come for “snow day” to be replaced by “innovative learning day” — every school day all year long.
Tom Purcell is an author and columnist for the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. Email him at Tom@TomPurcell.com.
2021 Best of Editorials
Editorial: 'Lift Every Voice and Sing' promotes unity; Ricketts' criticism is divisive
“Shadowed beneath Thy hand / May we forever stand
“True to our God / True to our native land / Our native land.”
Gov. Pete Ricketts finds this divisive.
We disagree and, while we understand his political motive all too well, are saddened that the governor has taken to weighing in on every single cultural issue.
Even a song.
Even a song rooted in the American story that celebrates freedom.
Even a hymn of reverence and gratitude to the same God the governor worships.
Even a song deeply meaningful to Black Americans as a recognition of their arduous journey from slavery toward American liberty.
For those not familiar with this dust-up, Ricketts on Nov. 5 issued an official statement complaining that “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” which the NAACP in 1919 declared to be the “Negro national anthem,” was being played alongside “The Star-Spangled Banner” before Husker basketball games.
Ricketts’ statement said, “There is only one national anthem for the United States: It’s the Star-Spangled Banner. It’s a symbol of our national unity and it’s the only anthem for America that should be played before Husker games. If athletic programs are going to play other ‘anthems’ before games, what has historically been a moment of patriotic pride will become nothing more than a series of political gestures that will divide Nebraskans based on their identity rather than bringing us together.”
In fact, it is Ricketts’ comments that were as divisive as they were needless. Were he seeking a solution, rather than scoring cheap political points, he could have reached out to the athletic department behind the scenes. But solution and sensitivity clearly were not his goals.
Let’s rewind to the awful summer of 2020, in the wake of the murder of George Floyd and the protests it launched nationwide. Confronted once again with our country’s struggles with race relations and equity, business and political leaders promised positive change — as they have so often before.
Ricketts was among them. After a kerfuffle when Black leaders said the governor referred to them as “you people” in a meeting — Ricketts said it was "you guys" — he told Black radio personality William King he was “learning the culture” of the African American community.
At a separate news conference, he said issues for communities of color and access to equal justice “are real and important.”
Among the institutional responses to events that summer was a decision by many sports institutions to begin playing “Lift Every Voice” along with “The Star-Spangled Banner” before games. The NFL did it. The NBA did it. The National Association of Basketball Coaches suggested it for college games, and all Big Ten teams that stay on the floor for the playing of the national anthem now also play “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”
These sports are dominated by Black players, and including the song is a show of respect. These great athletes are not stage performers for White fans who get to set the rules. They are stakeholders, and it is only proper to include their views in shaping their competitive and work environments.
The Nebraska athletic department’s response to Ricketts was both perfect and mature. It is changing the order in which the songs are played, with the national anthem first, men’s basketball coach Fred Hoiberg said. Next, “We will clear the flag and then to promote unity and inclusion, we will play ‘Lift Every Voice’ after that.”
We don’t think anyone was confused about which song was the U.S. national anthem, as Ricketts seemed to suggest, but the change is a reasonable compromise.
Besides being the right thing to do, playing “Lift Every Voice” is helpful in showing recruits that Nebraska is a welcoming place.
That’s true not just for athletes. It is absolutely essential for our future economic health. Business leaders across the state have long recognized that Nebraska must promote and live out diversity and inclusion if it is to attract and retain millennial and younger workers needed to address our acute labor shortage.
The Ricketts administration drew praise on these pages for adding $10 million to its campaign called “The Good Life is Calling” to attract these workers — but the governor routinely undercuts the needed messaging.
Back in June 2020, Ricketts asked King to judge his heart, and apologized for using “trigger words.”
Has his heart changed? Or, perhaps, the potential for GOP political gain from hooey such as overhyping critical race theory and criticizing hymns is just a lot more important to him.
Playing “Lift Every Voice and Sing” before basketball games is not divisive. It is respectful and extends a musical hand for us all to grasp in unity.
Ricketts’ regrettable choice to put politics before equality and inclusion deepens the division that is tearing at our national fabric. We would be better served if our leaders instead chose to promote healing.
Editorial: UNL racial equity plan does not threaten Nebraska; it makes us stronger
In the escalating, mostly one-sided, war of words involving Gov. Pete Ricketts and Regent Jim Pillen versus the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s plan to address racial disparities, we urge these two leaders to adopt NU President Ted Carter’s calmer approach.
UNL last week released its “Commitment to Action,” initial steps in its “Journey Toward Anti-Racism and Racial Equity.”
The plan includes analyzing data on enrollment, financial aid and graduation rates. It calls for UNL to review its hiring processes in the context of race, to offer regular anti-racist teaching seminars to review curriculum, and to collaborate with police to prevent poor treatment of minority community members off campus, among other steps.
Ricketts and Pillen, who is running to succeed term-limited Ricketts as governor, see this year’s favorite conservative boogeyman, critical race theory, lurking between the lines.
Ricketts says the plan “will pit people against each other by conditioning everyone to see others through the lens of race rather than as individuals with unique strengths.”
This asserts that working to ferret out racially biased assumptions in curriculum and teaching practices, or identifying inequities in financial aid to ensure equal opportunity, somehow pits people against each other and amounts to critical race theory.
Carter, who is a retired vice admiral and former superintendent of the Naval Academy, spoke to the controversy with maturity and gravitas, vowing that the university will not impose CRT, “will not limit the free, robust exchange of ideas on campus” or implement hiring quotas.
“I do believe most Nebraskans agree we can do more to make our state, our university, a more welcoming and accessible place for all,” he wrote. “As we see in the headlines daily, our workforce challenges are urgent, and we do not retain enough of our young people. Too many students from disadvantaged backgrounds do not enroll in college and graduate, and those who do don’t see enough people like them in our faculty and administrative ranks. …
“Making certain Nebraska is a place where everyone can succeed is critical to maintaining our growth and competitiveness for future generations. As Nebraska’s university, founded on the principle that opportunity should be extended to all, we have a special responsibility to help set the standard.”
Pillen argues that, had the regents approved his resolution earlier this year to ban CRT, “we would not be dealing with this.”
That is a telling comment. It suggests that Pillen wanted his resolution to bar any examination of racial equity.
And it points to two real problems surrounding this issue: A lack of understanding about CRT and an underlying assumption by its critics that we do not need deeper remedies for lingering bias.
But things are not just fine — it is not time to look away from America’s racial struggles — and it is proper for the university to take the lead in addressing that.
Conservatives, who have seized on education issues and CRT as a path to political victory, suggest that critical race theory is being infused in daily life, from the classroom to the basketball arena to the workplace. Apparently, one cannot utter “anti-racism” without being aligned with the most radical interpretations.
But if it is regarded as an academic theory that’s under discussion and study, CRT is much less radical and much more nuanced.
It is an academic concept that emerged in the late ’70s. It argues that racism is not merely a character flaw of some individuals, but is embedded in our present laws, policies and social assumptions, harmful residue of an unenlightened past. Redlining, the New Deal practice that lasted until 1968 and defined certain areas as undesirable for home loans, is one example of a racist past policy whose impact is seen in impoverished areas today.
Politics, of course, is the antithesis of nuance. Voters can be motivated by creating fear that something will be taken away from them or imposed on them.
But updating practices developed perhaps decades ago without consideration of non-White elements of our society does not threaten us. It makes us better. It is not critical race theory; it is sensible in a state, as Carter and business leaders say, with a critical workforce shortage that must show itself to be a welcoming place.
It’s harmful to that goal for a governor to attack the public university over a culture war issue.
On top of that, Ricketts has decided to portray Chancellor Ronnie Green as a villain in this needless political soap opera, claiming publicly that Green, a sober-minded professional administrator, misled him by not advising him that the plan included terms such as anti-racism.
As Carter wrote, “these are uncomfortable conversations, with passionate opinions on many sides.” Leadership in such situations requires calm, like that displayed by Carter. Ricketts’ approach, which generated headlines around the country, tells the rest of America and its workers that Nebraska is unwelcoming to people of color even as it whips up phony fear and erodes the image of the university among a significant segment of Nebraskans.
Editorial: Diversity plans are not 'anti-American'
Dear America:
This is Nebraska, your solid, typically quiet middle sibling. We’re writing to encourage you not to see us as racist.
Yes, our governor is busy condemning the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s latest diversity plan as “anti-American,” “Marxist and communist,” but that’s not what our sober-minded leaders think. Many, from NU system President Ted Carter, a retired vice admiral who was superintendent of the Naval Academy; to the Lincoln and Omaha chapters of the NAACP, are pushing back.
You know how ridiculously extreme politics are these days. We see Gov. Pete Ricketts’ over-the-top statements about UNL’s goals in that context as he reads from the GOP playbook that won last month in Virginia and seeks to influence the race to determine his successor.
But we certainly don’t minimize the harm of his comments, not least to Nebraskans of color, who remain Ricketts’ constituents even as he whips up and panders to unfounded White fears. We understand how his statements can easily be seen as denying that people of color face obstacles to equality and that leaders and institutions ought to address that. We get how you might think his comments criticizing the playing of “Lift Every Voice and Sing” at Husker basketball games gave license to fans shouting at Maryland volleyball players who knelt during the national anthem.
Agree or disagree with the players, taunting student-athletes is not a good look.
We worry a lot that in a state with a critical labor shortage — we recorded the nation’s lowest-ever state unemployment rate last month — his rhetoric is undercutting business and education leaders’ efforts to attract a younger, more diverse workforce.
Just last year, Bryan Slone, president of the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry, summed up statewide business sentiment this way: “As we go forward, diversity and inclusion is not an option, it’s not something nice — it’s fundamental to the economic development of our state.”
Ricketts’ comments threaten NU’s power as an economic engine for the state in many ways.
For example, is he endangering our chances of federal funding for Project NexT at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, which would enhance the nation’s response to contagions, natural disasters, environmental accidents and more? Omaha is one of five pilot sites for the program, which could bring 8,700 high-paying, permanent jobs and have a projected $1.3 billion total annual economic impact.
Longtime Omaha pundit Tom Becka, trying to make the stakes evident to broad swaths of Nebraskans, argued that Ricketts even could keep top athletes from attending the university. He noted that the “attacks also hurt the university from recruiting the best professors and brightest students. Or corporations from recruiting the best talent as well. But the football program is what really gets Nebraskans’ attention.”
He added, “Nebraska. It should be for everyone. Why isn’t it?”
Most of us, in our hearts, want it to be. Ricketts himself, in the aftermath of protests following George Floyd’s murder by a Minneapolis police officer, told Black radio personality William King, “My heart is with working with the communities of North and South Omaha to improve the lives of people there.”
While Ricketts’ approach to helping clearly would be different, UNL’s “Journey Toward Anti-Racism and Racial Equity” grew from that moment 18 months ago, when hundreds of Nebraska’s White leaders and the institutions they dominate vowed to make lasting change. The danger then was that the commitment would fade and fall to backlash, as it has throughout America’s fraught racial history.
And here we are.
UNL’s plan is not extreme.
While critics of diversity, equity and inclusion plans seek to define “equity” to fit their purpose, Merriam-Webster says the word means “fairness or justice in the way people are treated.”
Critics argue that “equity” means engineering outcomes, but such plans do not move the finish line. They seek to put the starting line in the same place for everyone and to be sure that some people don’t have to clear hurdles when others don’t. The race should be fair for anyone willing to run hard.
Making your own definitions to suit political ends is manipulation and misinformation straight from the novel “1984.”
We suspect that much of Ricketts’ goal here is to help Regent Jim Pillen, who appears to be the governor’s favorite to succeed him, stay far enough to the right to take votes from Chuck Herbster, whom Ricketts declared unqualified to be governor when Donald Trump endorsed Herbster.
Beyond UNL, other parts of state government see diversity and equity as healthy.
Health and Human Services: “Racial ethnic minorities experience health disparities. ... Raising awareness of disparities and health equity is accomplished through data, reports and training, which also influences health outcomes.”
Game and Parks: “We are committed to fostering a diverse workforce and creating an environment that is welcoming and inclusive for our staff and constituents. Our actions and our programs will reflect this culture of belonging and equity for Nebraska’s communities and visitors.”
None of this is anti-American. No, it is deeply American to seek to ensure that everyone has equal opportunity to pursue happiness.
Letter from the editor: Cancel culture at play in criticism of UNL's diversity plan
A common tactic of cancel culture is to amplify a seemingly extreme thing a person has said, perhaps in social media or writings from years before, and to make that THE central point of who that person is. Then the swarms create a cancellation multiplier by attributing the provocative idea to anyone associated with the person in any way.
This is standard fare for partisan and social media. It leads to such questions as whether someone who listens to Michael Jackson’s music is turning a blind eye to pedophilia and to attacks like those on Rep. Don Bacon asserting that his vote for infrastructure spending amounted to support for President Joe Biden’s “socialist agenda.”
The tactic is at play in attacks on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s diversity and equity plan that fixate on the fact that UNL cited anti-racism scholar and author Ibram Kendi.
The plan had said this: “In this context, our journey for anti-racism utilizes Ibram Kendi’s definition on becoming ‘actively conscious about race and racism’ and taking ‘actions to end racial inequities.’” It still lists Kendi’s book “How to be an Anti-Racist” in its resources.
Gov. Pete Ricketts seized on that in a recent column: “At the foundation of UNL’s plan are the writings of Ibram Kendi, who has openly called for discrimination on the basis of skin color. Kendi has written that ‘The only remedy to racist discrimination is antiracist discrimination. The only remedy to past discrimination is present discrimination.’”
Ricketts and others use this line to argue that Kendi urges discrimination against White people. That isn’t what Kendi calls for, though without context it invites confusion and concern.
Kendi describes discrimination as “making a distinction in favor or against an individual based on that person’s race.” We tend to think of discrimination only in the negative — but Kendi offers this example of “present discrimination”: “someone challenging … inequity by temporarily assisting an underrepresented racial group into relative wealth and power until equity is reached.”
We can argue about whether such remedies are proper, but that idea does not, as NU regent and gubernatorial candidate Jim Pillen has said, urge that his “9-year-old grandson has to go to school and be told he has to apologize for being White.”
Kendi clearly is more than the “present discrimination” quote, and the UNL equity plan is more than Kendi’s quote, which was removed amid scrutiny.
Kendi is the youngest-ever National Book Award winner, a Guggenheim and MacArthur fellow, one of Time’s 100 most influential Americans and director of the Center for Antiracist Research at Boston University. It is possible he has some ideas worth examination.
It’s certainly fair to disagree with Kendi, but it strikes me as simplistic demagoguery to pin his most controversial quotes on UNL.
For that to be fair, then Ricketts would need to be accountable for the most outrageous things Donald Trump has said. The governor has been a Trump supporter, so should we then assume that Ricketts believes everything that Trump has said about women, Muslims and Mexicans?
Ricketts, who has recently disagreed with Trump’s endorsement of Chuck Herbster for governor and the former president’s call for a primary opponent against Bacon, surely would say that’s not fair.
Agreed.
It is consistent with our country’s founding values to allow people and institutions to think broadly and embrace policies and ideas that may draw from a variety of sources. Rejecting everything from a particular source will result in narrow-minded approaches that don’t bring people together.
Demagoguery and cancel culture mask the real question here: Do we believe that racism is ingrained in our laws and systems?
If you do, then identifying those structural and implicit inequities is the morally right and American thing to do.
If you don’t, you don’t see the need for what NU system President Ted Carter acknowledged are uncomfortable discussions. You might work to tar them as reverse racism and cynically sow fear for political gain.
But it’s difficult to empirically or logically argue that the United States does not systemically favor White people.
Born White in 1958 in Beatrice and growing up poor with a brother who was in and out of the Gage County Jail and state prison, I have never — not once — felt that a door was closed to me. I have never been followed in a store out of a merchant’s fear of my skin color. I have never feared for my safety encountering an officer of the law. I’ve never feared nor felt discrimination against me in applying for jobs or mortgages.
And I believe, based on data, my life experience and conversations with people of color, that a Black man born in North Omaha the same year with the same family income and a troubled older brother would have encountered obstacles I did not.
In Nebraska, the gap in the percentage of White students and minority students attending college is the nation’s third largest. I benefited from what is at play in that statistic. It’s entirely right and reasonable to ask what might be done to ensure equal access.
It is not my clear path that Kendi or the UNL equity plan seek to obstruct. It is the obstacles that people of color have faced that we must, finally, expose and remove if we are ever to ensure true equal opportunity.
Editorial: Manufactured outrage over critical race theory represents our sickened politics
The debate over critical race theory is best viewed not as a serious discussion of how we should deal with racial issues, but as a case study of what’s wrong with U.S. politics.
Critical race theory, until last year a little-known academic concept, is uncomfortable for many White people. It argues that racism is not merely a character flaw of some individuals, but is embedded in our present laws, policies and social assumptions, harmful residue of an unenlightened past.
An example: North Omaha, like many historically Black neighborhoods, suffers serious poverty. It doesn’t take an academician steeped in critical race theory to grasp that this is a legacy of redlining, which was an official U.S. government policy started in the New Deal era.
The federally funded Home Owners Loan Corp. had assessors rate neighborhoods on factors including the “threat of infiltration of foreign-born, negro, or lower grade population.” The agency then literally drew red lines around neighborhoods it deemed as risky and unfit for investment.
In Omaha, the red lines were drawn around the core of North Omaha and two areas in South Omaha.
The practice, from the 1930s until 1968, deprived the areas of investment and residents of homeownership and other opportunities. Restrictive covenants in other parts of the city made it difficult to impossible for people of color to buy elsewhere. The institutional and legal barriers to wealth accumulation for these descendants of slaves affect their children and grandchildren today just as surely as longtime family wealth confers advantages on those folks’ children and grandchildren.
Redlining and other overtly discriminatory policies of the past unquestionably affect our city now. Like all matters involving America’s fraught racial history and relations, any remedy demands sincere and sustained public and private effort.
The urgency to build a more just and equal society hit Americans in the face once again last summer after the murder of George Floyd sparked outrage across the country.
Businesses and schools were among organizations that vowed change, with many offering or requiring types of unconscious bias and anti-racism training. That can be extremely challenging — and some of the training can be poorly done.
Kimberlé Crenshaw, a law professor at UCLA and Columbia University who’s credited with coining the term critical race theory, has seen that. She told the New Yorker, “I’ve been witness to trainings that I thought, Ennnnnh, not quite sure that’s the way I would approach it. To be honest, sometimes people want a shortcut. They want the one- to two-hour training that will solve the problem. And it will not solve the problem. And sometimes it creates a backlash.”
Yes.
As some post-Floyd protests turned violent and pushes to reform policing adopted the ill-conceived name “defund the police,” that backlash grew.
Enter Seattle journalist and failed City Council candidate Christopher Rufo. After he wrote about Seattle’s anti-bias training, he began hearing from people offended by training required of them.
Rufo saw political opportunity, and by September, he was on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News show.
“It’s absolutely astonishing how critical race theory has pervaded every aspect of the federal government,” he told Carlson’s millions of viewers. “Conservatives need to wake up. This is an existential threat to the United States.” He called on then-President Donald Trump to issue an executive order “to abolish critical-race-theory training from the federal government.”
Trump did — with Rufo helping write the order. Just since March, Fox News has mentioned critical race theory 1,300 times, and several states have introduced, and some have passed, laws barring the teaching of critical race theory in schools.
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts has joined the chorus of opposition — ironically noting that “the American founding is based on the idea ‘that all men are created equal,’ ” when, of course, Black people were originally excluded. Conservatives in Omaha accused the Buffett Early Childhood Institute of indoctrinating teachers into CRT — which the institute denies.
What this accomplishes, without adequately defining critical race theory, is to cast a chilling shadow on any discussion of race.
The backlash validates those who think America doesn’t need to examine its legacy and creates a political weapon to push back against change that business leaders and many law enforcers recognize is needed.
Modern American politics, conducted in narrow ideological lanes, draws lines around reason and blocks progress as surely as redlining locked in urban poverty. We need real work here, not manufactured outrage.