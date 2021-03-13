Tom Purcell: The cultural cancelling is getting out of hand

Elmer Fudd was out to shoot Bugs Bunny, but Bugs made a fool out of him every time.

Sure, the storylines always showed our heroes outwitting their supremely confident, though dull-witted, villains.

Sure, the stories were popular and very funny, in part, because the “mastermind” villains always became the victims of their own dastardly plots.

But what about the nonstop violence? Anvils were dropped on heads. Guns and cannons exploded in many episodes. Dynamite was commonly used.

Surely, this cruel cartoon mayhem caused me trauma that I internalized.

Then there was Pepe Le Pew, a character born in 1945 who thinks himself as irresistible to the opposite sex and who imposes his affections on his unwilling victims at every turn.

Despite the obvious takeaway that Pepe’s aggressive behavior stinks — he is a skunk, after all — and that he is a buffoon to be ridiculed, some now argue that he is a dated character who should be canceled from the airwaves for good.

But that kind of thinking is another example of the dangerous slippery slope the cancel culture is on.