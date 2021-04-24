Tom Purcell: These higher lumber costs have gone through the roof

That’s no big deal, according to the fat cats at Goldman Sachs, because interest rates are so low that the cost to finance the higher borrowing for your new McMansion is still relatively affordable.

But higher lumber prices are a big deal if all you want to do is build a modest porch roof over your deck.

I could have had it built last spring for about $8,000.

But with a ½-inch 4x8-foot sheet of plywood costing nearly $60 at Lowe’s, it’s anyone’s guess what my roof might cost me now.

And that’s if I can get a busy contractor to come over to give me an estimate.

My failure to anticipate the current spike in lumber prices is nothing new.

I’ve never had much luck foreseeing national trends caused by well-meaning but predictably harmful government policies.

In 2001, before the 9/11 tragedy, I nearly bought a half-duplex for $165,000 just outside of Old Town, Alexandria, Va.

The owner was eager to sell — there were no lines of people outbidding each other yet. But I wasn’t sure if I’d be staying in the D.C. area, so I passed.