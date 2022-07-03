Tom Purcell: Why we 'Oooh' and 'Aaah' on the Fourth of July

It’s been way too long since I lit a sparkler as the sun goes down on the Fourth of July.
I’ve enjoyed many day-long celebrations with friends and family on the Fourth in many different ways, but they usually end with a gathering on a hill or a parking lot where we have an excellent view of the fireworks staged by one of several local communities.
When I was a kid, we usually went to the parking lot at South Hills Village mall in Bethel Park.
We’d unload the car and set up our makeshift picnic area with beverages, snacks and lawn chairs.
As we eagerly waited for the sky to fall dark so the fireworks could start, the adults would help us kids light our sparklers.
We’d marvel at their blinding beauty — until we heard the first “woof!” of fireworks being launched.
We’d “oooh” and “aaah” like a children’s chorus as the magnificent colors filled the sky.
People are also reading…
And then we’d brace ourselves for the grand finale — the massive unleashing of colors and concussive sounds that filled the air with smoke and the sweet smell of sulfur and culminated in loud clapping, cheering and honking.
Afterwards, as we waited in the car in the parking-lot traffic, a great melancholy would set in.
We realized that our wonderful day had met its end and we’d have to wait another long year before we could enjoy the experience all over again.
July 4th was never just any old holiday celebration to me.
I didn’t fully understand it then, as I do now, but on the Fourth we really were celebrating our many freedoms and the many blessings that millions of people in countries around the world never get to experience on a daily basis.
We are free to peaceably assemble and protest or support ideas we disagree or agree with.
We are free to speak our mind candidly, without fear that our government is going to toss us into jail.
We have the freedom to come and go as we please — the freedom to quit our jobs and risk it all to start a company and become our own boss.
That is what Eddie Gabor’s dad did many years ago when he came to America from Hungary.
Eddie Gabor was my grandmother’s long-time companion. She’d lost her husband long years before and had her share of loneliness until she met Eddie at church.
Eddie’s father had come here seeking a better life for himself and his family, as millions still seek to do. He took the first job he could get — janitor.
He eventually started his own cleaning business and ended up employing scores of people and servicing the largest skyscrapers in downtown Pittsburgh.
Eddie Gabor’s father built himself a beautiful stone home high on a hill in the suburbs on the edge of a park that has one of the area’s most spectacular Fourth of July fireworks displays.
It was also the home where, for 20 years, my extended family would gather on Independence Day to watch the fireworks — because Eddie’s father was able to achieve his American dream there.
I’m not sure yet where I’ll be lighting sparklers and “oohing” and “aahing” the fireworks this 4th, but one thing is certain: Our country’s current problems notwithstanding, I’ll make sure to thank God for the many blessings I continue to enjoy
And I’ll be sure to light a sparkler or two.
Tom Purcell 2022 columns
Tom Purcell, author of “Misadventures of a 1970’s Childhood,” a humorous memoir available at amazon.com, is a Pittsburgh Tribune-Review humor columnist and is nationally syndicated exclusively by Cagle Cartoons Inc.
My definition of an entrepreneur is an independent business person who creates a service or solution that the world didn’t know it needed — and who has the passion and drive to continuously perfect that service or solution.
After all these years, my dad inspires me still. As I write this, the almost 89-year-old fellow is fighting to get back onto his feet as steno…
Tom Purcell writes, "I know I am just a commoner, but I, too, have some ideas on how to beat inflation."
Tom Purcell writes, "I can always sense when it’s tax-paying time: It’s when I start to save a little money and enjoy, wrongly, the exhilarating sense that I am finally getting financially ahead."
Tom Purcell writes, "It’s a challenge all too common in affluent America: you can easily lose sight of how good you have it until you are reminded how bad things can get."
Tom Purcell writes, "There is a special place in Heaven for nurses, but where did they all go?"
Columnist Tom Purcell writes, "Today we take photos on a daily — or hourly — basis. But before the era of smart phones, photos were taken mostly to document special occasions. The old black-and-white photos often show family members in formal attire posing for graduation portraits, weddings and other important events."
Columnist Tom Purcell writes, "Though we try to be gracious to our fellow man — and try to live up to the ideals of these Irish poems and blessings."
Columnist Tom Purcell writes: "Zelensky reminds us all that the price of freedom is steep."
Our current education model in many ways was adopted in the 1800s from the Prussians. Shouldn't we move to modern times?