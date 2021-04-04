Trudy Rubin: Afghan women have come far; Taliban victory would reverse all progress

In such a case, U.S. intelligence agencies have told the Biden administration, the Taliban will take over within two to three years, meaning al-Qaida and ISIS can flourish again.

Why do 2,500 U.S. troops (and several thousand NATO troops who will leave when the Americans do) make such a difference, since the Afghans do almost all the fighting on the ground? A prime reason is that the United States never let the Afghans develop an air force; U.S. air power (and intelligence-sharing) is essential to prevent a Taliban military victory before any political accord.

Moreover, the gains Afghans have made — especially for women and young people — would be lost under Taliban rule.

Fawzia Koofi’s life story is indicative of how much has changed in 20 years.

Born in the remote Afghan province of Badakhshan, the 19th of her father’s 23 children, she was put outside to die because she was female, but was rescued by her strong, illiterate mother. The only girl in her family to get an education, she was elected to parliament after the Taliban were overthrown.

I visited her and her two daughters at her Kabul home in 2011; one of those young women will return to Montclair State University in New Jersey this year for graduation, while the other attends college in Kabul.