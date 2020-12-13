Trudy Rubin: Can this Biden ambassador in the U.S. Senate build bridges to the GOP?

“A number of GOP senators I have talked with, including Pennsylvania’s Sen. (Pat) Toomey, talk about how frustrated we are,” Coons continued. “The work of the legislature has ground to a halt. This is a bipartisan concern. A group of us are pressing our leaders.”

Behind the scenes, there is more contact between senators from both parties than may be apparent in TrumpTimes. Coons has tried to have dinner with incoming new GOP senators. He asks his staff to look for areas of common interest with GOP legislators for possible legislation. He is warmly regarded by many Republican colleagues, some of whom called and asked him to congratulate Biden after the election because they couldn’t do it publicly.

The senator talked of working with Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on the First Step Act, a bipartisan effort to reform the criminal justice system, and on the Great American Outdoors Act, to help maintain our public lands. He can imagine such cross-party cooperation on aspects of climate change and global food security. And there is room for cooperation on international recovery from the pandemic.