Trudy Rubin: Israel-UAE deal doesn't address Palestinian concerns

Israel and the United Arab Emirates have pledged to move toward fully normal relations in exchange for Israel’s suspending the planned annexation of a third of the occupied West Bank. If the deal is fulfilled, this rich emirate with a population of 9.6 million on the northeast end of the Arab Gulf will become the third Arab state to recognize Israel (long after Egypt and Jordan).
Others, like the tiny Gulf kingdom of Bahrain, the sultanate of Oman and Sudan, may follow. Some are billing the pact, brokered by the Trump administration, as a geopolitical earthquake. Having covered the Mideast for decades, I’m far more cautious about overhyping expectations. Here are my initial thoughts:
1. The UAE move, no matter how significant, won’t transform history or the region. The deal won’t constrain Iran or alleviate swirling Mideast tensions. Nor will it prevent Russia and China from continuing to make inroads in the region as U.S. reliability is questioned.
2. The deal does reverse the long-accepted precept that the Palestinian issue must be resolved before more Arab states will make peace with Israel, a principle laid out in the 2002 Arab Peace Initiative promoted by Saudi Arabia.
But how much will this matter?
First son-in-law Jared Kushner believes the UAE deal will put pressure on the Palestinians to accept his faltering “peace deal” that grants them a fake state composed of disconnected patches of West Bank land without any sovereign rights. Yet it is unclear how many other Arab nations will follow the Emiratis’ example.
Moreover, there is no sign that the deal will force the Palestinians to accept Kushner’s deal. Instead, it might revive violence on the West Bank.
3. The UAE pledge won’t resolve the Palestinian dilemma that threatens the future of Israel.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says the annexation freeze is only temporary. Meantime, expansion of Israeli settlements and roads on the West Bank are advancing a de facto annexation that becomes almost impossible to reverse.
With no peace deal in sight, despite the UAE pact, Israel is heading toward a demographic one-state reality in which Arabs outnumber Jews. The UAE deal does not resolve Israel’s existential dilemma: how to govern over a majority of Palestinian Arabs.
Denying them civic rights, as former Prime Minister Ehud Barak and other Israeli leaders have noted, would lead to a form of apartheid, where Israeli Jews rule over a disenfranchised majority of noncitizens. Yet granting Palestinians citizenship in one state would end the Israeli state as a Jewish homeland.
Moreover, a one-state solution of Israelis and Palestinian Arabs is also a nonstarter in a region where communal identity trumps. That tragic truth is apparent all over the region, including within Israel.
So the question remains: If more Arab states follow the Emiratis in recognizing Israel, will that provide a new formula to resolve the seemingly insoluble Palestinian problem? Unlikely. Only if that happens will history mark the Israel-UAE deal as the “HUGE breakthrough” that Donald Trump prematurely claims.
