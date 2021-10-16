Trudy Rubin: Nobel Prize shows need to safeguard freedom of press

Other critics say the award should have gone to Novaya Gazeta itself, in tribute to the dead, rather than Muratov, whom they consider compromised because he operates in a gray zone where he still meets with Kremlin leaders. They point out that even on the day of the Nobel announcement, the Kremlin was adding several more reporters to its register of so-called “foreign media agents,” a classification used to crush almost all independent media.

The Kremlin congratulated Muratov on his award and has not yet applied that label to Novaya Gazeta. Putin may use the award to falsely claim that Russian media is free.

I wish Navalny had won. However, I see the award to Muratov as a not-so-subtle Nobel Committee message to democracies that he is a harbinger of their media future if they don’t get their acts together. Most Americans have yet to take that message to heart.

Just over a week before the Nobel award, the killer of five journalists at the Annapolis Capitol Gazette in 2018 was sentenced to multiple life terms. Although the man had grievances against the newspaper he had also tweeted: “Referring to @realDonaldTrump as ‘unqualified’ @capgaznews could end badly (again).”