Trudy Rubin: US can learn from Germany's efforts to monitor far-right extremists

There was the Air Force veteran inside the Senate Chamber during the Capitol riot wearing tactical gear, and the New Jersey reservist who works at a naval weapons station. There was the Air Force veteran shot and killed by beleaguered Capitol police as she shoved through a shattered window.

The presence of service members and vets at the Capitol riot should have come as no surprise to a Pentagon that has long downplayed the problem of white nationalism and far-right activism in the ranks — despite warnings for decades. The number of service members involved on Jan. 6 is still unclear, but National Public Radio reported Jan. 21 that of more than 140 rioters charged to date, nearly 20% were serving or former military.

“The job of the Department of Defense is to keep America safe from our enemies. But we can’t do that if some of those enemies lie within our own ranks,” the new defense secretary, Lloyd Austin, warned Congress.

The Biden team is now scrambling to assess the threat of domestic extremism. Suggestion: Take a look at the approach of another country facing far-right infiltration of their armed forces. Despite the differences in their history, America can learn from Germany’s response.