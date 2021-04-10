Trudy Rubin: We must catch up to China in infrastructure investment

Anyone who has visited China in the past decade knows why President Joe Biden is pushing so hard to overhaul U.S. infrastructure.

“If we don’t get moving, they are going to eat our lunch,” Biden rightly recently warned a bipartisan group of U.S. senators — while pitching his $2 trillion proposal to upgrade transport, grids, water systems, broadband internet coverage and basic research.

The Chinese leadership has been massively investing for decades in roads, high speed rail, airports, internet connectivity and basic research in critical technologies, while the United States rested on its laurels. The comparison isn’t pretty.

It demonstrates to Beijing what Chinese leaders are already convinced of — that China’s authoritarian regime is destined to surpass a declining America economically and technologically.

So Biden’s massive infrastructure plan is as critical for U.S. foreign policy as it is for the homefront. Which is another reason why the knee-jerk trashing of Biden’s plan by GOP legislators — without offering a serious alternative — is inexcusably blind.