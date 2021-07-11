Tyler Cowen: The many challenges of deterring ransomware attacks

More aggressive regulation of cryptocurrency markets could make ransom payment more difficult, but the hackers could always resort to anonymized cryptocurrencies.

What about military drone attacks on ransomware terrorists? It might be an option if they are in a relatively weak country, but that is hardly likely with Russia. U.S. President Joe Biden already is trying to pressure Russian President Vladimir Putin to help stop the attacks, but there is little guarantee this approach will yield dividends. Putin seems happy to see the U.S. squirm, and the government has not been able to rein in many of his other misdeeds.

Ultimately, the primary long-run solution is for businesses to pay for more secure systems. This could mean much less reliance on passwords (iris scans, anyone?), additional reliance on hardware, and greater use of multi-factor authorization. Health care providers and insurers may have to become a bit more like the CIA.

None of this will stop ransomware attacks. But it will likely cause them to decline.

How exactly all this will unfold is clear, though unpleasant to contemplate. Many businesses and institutions still don’t view a ransomware attack as major threat, and they won’t invest much more in security until they do. As more security-conscious institutions fortify their protections, hackers will switch to the less aware and less secure targets. Most countries have millions of soft targets, and this crime will continue until most of them have improved their defenses. That could take decades.

Tyler Cowen, a Bloomberg Opinion columnist, is a professor of economics at George Mason University.