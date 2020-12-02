Walter Panzirer: Innovation, high standards for telehealth can benefit rural communities

Rural America’s low population density provides us access to beautiful, wide-open spaces and a remarkable quality of life, but it creates significant challenges in the delivery of health care services. Folks in remote locations face a shrunken supply of primary-care physicians, specialists and emergency room doctors, hampering their efforts to seek treatment for complex concerns.
Telehealth levels the playing field.
The Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust, for which I serve as trustee, is committed to harnessing innovation, collaboration and sustainability to bring the gold standard of care enjoyed in top cities to remote parts of seven upper Midwest states. Our partnerships continue to improve outcomes in cardiac treatment, cancer care, behavioral health services and emergency training, and what we’re learning in rural America can further innovate practices in our nation’s urban centers and suburbs.
As the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic has prompted many patients to rethink the need for in-person meetings, physicians have turned to telehealth to provide high-quality service in the safest settings. Medicare and private insurers have traditionally resisted reimbursing providers for virtual visits at the same rate as in-person appointments, but COVID has prompted insurers to adjust that practice. Rural America would greatly benefit if those changes were made permanent.
We also need to ensure that everyone can access the best care by equipping our communities with high-quality broadband internet connectivity.
Telehealth in its most basic form is similar to a Zoom call or Facetime chat, but the secure connection protects patient privacy. Even a simple camera-based virtual visit can help a dermatologist make a crucial diagnosis of a skin disease. More sophisticated connections between remote sites can integrate real-time digitally delivered vitals, labs, health records, heartbeat monitoring and imaging.
Remote health care is instrumental in saving lives, particularly in emergency room settings. Many rural hospitals and clinics lack board-certified emergency room physicians, leaving trauma care in the hands of family medicine physicians, nurse practitioners and physician assistants. Telehealth-equipped emergency rooms connect local providers with top-notch ER doctors who can help diagnose patients, advise on complex ailments and act as sounding boards for boots-on-the-ground medical providers.
For rural school districts struggling to staff individual schools with nurses, remote connections allow nurses to visit virtually with students, ensuring that trained professionals — not office staff — treat and manage care. Sheriffs and deputies patrolling rural counties are using tablets to connect with mental health professionals in real time, diffusing potentially volatile encounters. And in jails and prisons utilizing telehealth services, prisoner transports have decreased by as much as 60%, improving health care quality while saving money and increasing public safety.
Telehealth is offering endless opportunities for improved care, but I would be remiss if I didn’t express some of my concerns with this rapid growth.
I worry that physician groups and others enticed by a potentially lucrative operation could set up shop without insisting on the highest quality standards. If patients experience negative outcomes because operations fail to ensure superior physicians, training or platforms, it could set telehealth back for decades. Agencies would respond by stepping up regulation, and payers might refuse reimbursement because they would no longer see telehealth as a quality service.
To help ensure a gold-quality standard for telemedicine, the Helmsley Charitable Trust provided funding to establish the American Board of Telehealth, which aims to weave telemedicine into the fabric of health care delivery across the country. The board has established the CORE Concepts in Telehealth Certificate Program, providing important training for physicians, physician assistants, nurse practitioners, nurses and hospital administrators.
Overall, I’m excited about the future of telemedicine, which will bring science-fiction-level technological advancements into common practice.
Walter Panzirer is a trustee for the Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust, which since 2008 has committed more than $2.9 billion for health and select place-based initiatives. Helmsley’s rural health care program funds innovative health care projects for telehealth and training programs for rural and remote areas. To date, this program has awarded more than $466 million to organizations and initiatives in Nebraska and six other upper Midwest and Plains states, including nearly $65.7 million benefiting Nebraska. For more information on Helmsley and its programs, visit helmsleytrust.org.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!