Walter Panzirer: Innovation, high standards for telehealth can benefit rural communities

Telehealth is offering endless opportunities for improved care, but I would be remiss if I didn’t express some of my concerns with this rapid growth.

I worry that physician groups and others enticed by a potentially lucrative operation could set up shop without insisting on the highest quality standards. If patients experience negative outcomes because operations fail to ensure superior physicians, training or platforms, it could set telehealth back for decades. Agencies would respond by stepping up regulation, and payers might refuse reimbursement because they would no longer see telehealth as a quality service.

To help ensure a gold-quality standard for telemedicine, the Helmsley Charitable Trust provided funding to establish the American Board of Telehealth, which aims to weave telemedicine into the fabric of health care delivery across the country. The board has established the CORE Concepts in Telehealth Certificate Program, providing important training for physicians, physician assistants, nurse practitioners, nurses and hospital administrators.

Overall, I’m excited about the future of telemedicine, which will bring science-fiction-level technological advancements into common practice.

Walter Panzirer is a trustee for the Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust, which since 2008 has committed more than $2.9 billion for health and select place-based initiatives. Helmsley’s rural health care program funds innovative health care projects for telehealth and training programs for rural and remote areas. To date, this program has awarded more than $466 million to organizations and initiatives in Nebraska and six other upper Midwest and Plains states, including nearly $65.7 million benefiting Nebraska. For more information on Helmsley and its programs, visit helmsleytrust.org.