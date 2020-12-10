Weysan Dun: America is imperfect, but let's celebrate progress for the holiday season

The holiday season is traditionally a time when Americans express gratitude for life’s abundance, wish for peace and goodwill to all, and extend charity to those in need. It is a time for honoring family, community and the many different cultures that make up the fabric of American society. It is in that spirit that I reflect on the tumultuous events of the past year.
We are a nation divided by starkly contrasting views when it comes to perceptions of racial justice and economic equality. We hear rhetoric from people claiming the mantle of “taking back our country,” “fighting for the soul of the nation,” or similar sentiment. Some seem to believe America has lost its way and remains unrelentingly oppressive toward people of color and especially Black people. Others believe America is truly the land of opportunity where anyone can succeed. An objective examination of relevant facts shows some validity to both viewpoints.
U.S. Census Bureau reports on income and poverty show in 2019 the median Black household earned just 61 cents for every dollar of income the median White household, up from 59 cents in 2018. The median wealth of Black families ($17,000) is roughly one-tenth that of White families ($171,000). These lingering inequities must be addressed.
Despite these inequities, there has also been significant progress. The country saw impressive growth in median household income in 2019 from 2018 across all racial and ethnic groups. Real median household income increased 10.6% among Asian households, 8.5% among Black households, 7.1% among Hispanic households, and 5.7% among White households, though White households still have higher median incomes overall.
The Economic Policy Institute compared median household incomes in 2019 to those in 2007 (before onset of the Great Recession) and determined incomes are up 21.1% for Hispanics, 11.3% for Asians, 8.2% for Whites and 6.3% for Blacks.
In addition to economic progress, people of color have made social and political progress, entering professions from which they had been blocked. There were only five Black members of Congress when the Civil Rights Act became law in 1964. The 116th Congress, seated in 2019, is the most diverse ever, with 56 Black members, or 12% of the House of Representatives, which is almost equal to the proportion of Americans who are Black. It has 43 Hispanic members, 17 Asians and four Native Americans.
America made significant legal progress in reducing social and economic disparities in the latter half of the 20th century, as discriminatory policies like segregation, redlining, employment discrimination and restricted voting rights were outlawed.
On June 26 in 1857, Abraham Lincoln gave a speech in Springfield, Illinois, wherein he declared the Founders of our nation established a “standard maxim for free society” and the hope of freedom afforded was “familiar to all, and revered by all; constantly looked to, constantly labored for,” and though “never perfectly attained,” nevertheless “constantly approximated.”
Absolute equality is “never perfectly attained” because equal opportunity will never produce equal results. However, our country has “constantly labored for” equality and increasingly approximates freedom for all.
Our country is neither broken nor perfect; it is a work in progress. Our country is unique because its governance is based upon the self-determination of people and it is a multicultural society in which everybody is American but also retains part of their heritage. We are always getting better and getting closer to realizing the ideals on which this nation was founded. Acknowledging the flaws while recognizing we are an exceptional nation that consistently seeks improvement will help forge the path forward.
I have faith in our nation and I do not believe it has lost its soul. I believe the USA is a place where women and men of all colors and socioeconomic stations are free to run the race of life and achieve the fullness of their potential through hard work and perseverance. This holiday season, let us extend goodwill to our fellow Americans by recognizing the need to continue working toward the ideals of liberty and justice for all, while also being thankful for the progress and greatness of our country.
Weysan Dun is a retired veteran of the FBI and served as the special agent in charge of multiple FBI field offices around the U.S., including the Omaha field office, which covers Nebraska and Iowa.
