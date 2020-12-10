Weysan Dun: America is imperfect, but let's celebrate progress for the holiday season

The holiday season is traditionally a time when Americans express gratitude for life’s abundance, wish for peace and goodwill to all, and extend charity to those in need. It is a time for honoring family, community and the many different cultures that make up the fabric of American society. It is in that spirit that I reflect on the tumultuous events of the past year.

We are a nation divided by starkly contrasting views when it comes to perceptions of racial justice and economic equality. We hear rhetoric from people claiming the mantle of “taking back our country,” “fighting for the soul of the nation,” or similar sentiment. Some seem to believe America has lost its way and remains unrelentingly oppressive toward people of color and especially Black people. Others believe America is truly the land of opportunity where anyone can succeed. An objective examination of relevant facts shows some validity to both viewpoints.

U.S. Census Bureau reports on income and poverty show in 2019 the median Black household earned just 61 cents for every dollar of income the median White household, up from 59 cents in 2018. The median wealth of Black families ($17,000) is roughly one-tenth that of White families ($171,000). These lingering inequities must be addressed.