Weysan Dun: America's past darkness shouldn't overshadow our great accomplishments

I recently took a two-week long, cross-county road-trip and traveled through many different communities, all celebrating Independence Day. This prompted me to reflect on the commonalities that define us as a nation and the pride that I, and many Americans, have for the USA’s positive contributions to the world.

It saddens me that our recent national discourse seems to focus exclusively on the negative aspects of our history and our society. To be sure, there are awful things in our nation’s history which should be acknowledged and condemned; however, I wonder if efforts to do so are excessive and are alienating sizeable segments of the populace. It also concerns me that the strident focus on the negative is playing into the hands of our international adversaries.

We are a nation bound together by ideas and aspirations, not by shared ethnicity, religion or national origin. Our embrace of freedom and the desire to “form a more perfect union,” as set forth in the Constitution, are among our strengths. The United States is unique because its governance is based on the concept that “we the people” grant power to the government, as opposed to much of the rest of the world, where the government determines what privileges are granted to the people.