Weysan Dun: America's past darkness shouldn't overshadow our great accomplishments

I recently took a two-week long, cross-county road-trip and traveled through many different communities, all celebrating Independence Day. This prompted me to reflect on the commonalities that define us as a nation and the pride that I, and many Americans, have for the USA’s positive contributions to the world.
It saddens me that our recent national discourse seems to focus exclusively on the negative aspects of our history and our society. To be sure, there are awful things in our nation’s history which should be acknowledged and condemned; however, I wonder if efforts to do so are excessive and are alienating sizeable segments of the populace. It also concerns me that the strident focus on the negative is playing into the hands of our international adversaries.
We are a nation bound together by ideas and aspirations, not by shared ethnicity, religion or national origin. Our embrace of freedom and the desire to “form a more perfect union,” as set forth in the Constitution, are among our strengths. The United States is unique because its governance is based on the concept that “we the people” grant power to the government, as opposed to much of the rest of the world, where the government determines what privileges are granted to the people.
Our rights to speak freely, criticize our government and petition our government for change are exemplars for other nations. Our collective and constant striving for positive change as a nation and our historic sacrifices of blood and treasure to free other nations from the grip of despots distinguishes us.
Listening to some of the loudest voices in our national discourse of the past few years, one would get the impression the United States is defined solely by slavery and lingering racial inequality. Examples include the 1619 Project by New York Times Magazine writers, in their words, “... to reframe the country’s history by placing the consequences of slavery ... at the very center of the United States’ national narrative” and the actions of some prominent, highly paid professional athletes showing disrespect for our flag and national anthem to protest inequality. These actions are constitutionally protected, but I question their efficacy and propriety. Indeed, the fact these things are protected illustrates our abundant freedom and is one of the nation’s great attributes.
Slavery is a significant stain on our history; however, the United States did not originate slavery nor was it unique to this country. Slavery has existed since early civilizations in Mesopotamia, as far back as 3500 BC. Slavery was widespread in the ancient world and existed in the Roman Empire. Both Christians and Muslims enslaved each other during centuries of warfare in the Mediterranean. Arab nations engaged in slave trading starting in the 7th century. The Dutch, French, Spanish, Portuguese and British played prominent roles in the Atlantic slave trade of the 16th through 19th centuries.
African states also played a key role in the slave trade, and slavery was a common practice among sub-Saharan Africans before the involvement of Arabs, Berbers and Europeans. In fact, slavery in African states continues in current times. Slavery is endemic in places including Sudan and Niger, according to anti-slavery.org, in addition to sex trafficking and various forms of forced labor worldwide.
Despite this sordid world history, we rarely hear other complicit nations or peoples self-castigating over historic or ongoing involvement in slavery. Moreover, the United States is singular among nations to have fought a civil war over slavery and attendant economic and political issues.
In the Civil War, the future of the nation rested on the shoulders of common soldiers, Americans who cherished our model of self-government, our nation’s quest to achieve freedom for all and the timeless principles on which our country was founded. In Abraham Lincoln’s words, these principles established a “standard maxim for free society,” and the freedom this Republic afforded was “familiar to all, and revered by all; constantly looked to, constantly labored for,” and though “never perfectly attained,” nevertheless “constantly approximated.”
It’s my view that the United States need not perpetually atone for slavery. While we must acknowledge the negative aspects of our history and confront the racial inequality that remains in our society, these things should not overshadow the great accomplishments and attributes of our country. We stand alone among nations for our historic sacrifices to abolish slavery, our efforts to free other countries, and our sustained effort to “constantly labor for” freedom, justice, and equality for all. We can work toward eliminating inequality and achieving “a more perfect union” while still embracing the greatness of the USA.
Weysan Dun is a retired veteran of the FBI and served as the special agent in charge of multiple FBI field offices around the U.S., including the Omaha field office, which covers Nebraska and Iowa.