Weysan Dun: Being a police officer is about service to others

Today’s column was prompted by an April 21 Omaha World-Herald article reporting that half as many people as two years ago applied to be an Omaha police officer during the department’s recent recruiting period.

Many law enforcement agencies continue to struggle to attract high-quality candidates. This should concern everyone because hiring top quality police officers is vital for our communities.

Social rules are essential to human society; they separate civilized societies from barbaric, animalistic groups by regulating peoples’ behavior and interactions with others. Such rules are represented by moral standards, religious doctrines, social customs and laws enacted by societally recognized authorities. Laws are the most significant societal rules because they apply to everyone, while moral standards, religious doctrines and social customs often vary within a society.

Laws are the fabric of our society. Without laws, our communities would devolve into chaos, civil order would break down, and anarchy would prevail. Society would become a jungle where the biggest, strongest person prevails until someone bigger and stronger inevitably comes along. Professional law enforcement is integral to a healthy community because law enforcement is the “thread” that holds the fabric of our society together. Increased recognition of the importance of law enforcement would help attract more qualified candidates to police jobs.

The vilification of police by some political leaders and media pundits, and the associated "defund the police" movement during the summer of 2020 fostered the impression that law enforcement was neither respected nor desirable as a profession. Thankfully, the anti-police rhetoric has abated. However,

there seems to be a lingering misperception that the law enforcement profession is not well-regarded. The fact is, police receive widespread support and enjoy the respect and confidence of most Americans.

Since 1993, Gallup has been conducting an annual survey of “Americans’ Confidence in U.S. Institutions” tracking attitudes toward 14 core U.S. institutions. The most recent survey from 2021 shows 51% of Americans express a “great deal” or “quite a lot” of confidence in the police. The police are the third-highest ranked overall and one of just three institutions in which a majority of Americans express a “great deal” or “quite a lot” of confidence. The other two were small business (70%) and the military (69%).

The 2020 confidence rating survey ranked the police fourth highest with 48%, surpassed only by the medical system, the military and small business. This is significant because the 2020 survey was taken in the aftermath of George Floyd’s killing and related, nationwide anti-police protests and was the first and only time since this survey began that confidence in the police was below majority level.

While being a law enforcement officer comes with its share of risks and challenges, it is a career that has a lot to offer. Good police officers are in high demand and are paid commensurately. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the 2021 national median annual salary for patrol officers was $64,610. Police salaries typically increase with seniority so officers earn significantly more with years of service. Many police agencies offer overtime pay which can boost earnings. Police officers typically receive health insurance, retirement packages and other benefits that many private corporations do not usually provide their employees. A career in law enforcement also offers upward mobility and advancement into supervisory and command positions, or specialty positions such as detective or investigator, which typically result in higher salaries.

The intangible benefits of a law enforcement career are even more significant. There are few careers where one can have a direct, positive impact on someone’s life, or even save someone’s life. I had the privilege of attending this year’s Omaha Police Foundation Police Officer of the Year Awards ceremony during which 46 Omaha officers were recognized for actions which saved a person’s life in the past year alone.

During my own 30-year law enforcement career, I was directly involved with two ransom kidnapping investigations where we rescued the kidnapping victim and arrested the kidnappers. One case involved a child victim and the other case an adult business owner was the victim. Words cannot describe the emotional impact of a father thanking you for rescuing his son, or in the case of the adult victim, children hugging you and thanking you for bringing their father back to them.

Finally, there is a strong camaraderie in law enforcement that does not exist in other professions. Law enforcement officers have each other’s backs, they are loyal to one another, they stand together, and support each other in good times and bad. Police officers also hold each other accountable to high standards; there is little tolerance for misconduct in the profession. The law enforcement community is like a family in many respects.

Law enforcement is a vital and highly respected profession. Being a police officer is about service to others. One of the most rewarding and satisfying aspects of being a police officer is the unique opportunity to help people get out of bad situations and the ability to make your community a better place. A career serving and protecting one’s community is a noble endeavor.

Weysan Dun is a retired veteran of the FBI and served as the special agent in charge of multiple FBI field offices around the U.S., including the Omaha field office, which covers Nebraska and Iowa.