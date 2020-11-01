Weysan Dun: Citing facts and acknowledging crime data is not White supremacy

Frustration and anger in many Black communities have been vividly evident around the nation and here in Omaha in recent months. There is clearly frustration due to feeling ignored and marginalized. There is anger because it feels as though each advance toward equality is followed by a setback or new manifestation of inequality.
The larger community must not only recognize the pain caused by the continuing inequality faced by Blacks, but also must make a concerted effort to alleviate the disparities of resources and seek solutions. Unfortunately, this important message is often lost as some of the more strident voices advocating on behalf of the Black community dwell on the frustration and anger. The continued focus on divisive rhetoric and criticism, rather than finding commonalities of experience and solutions, is counterproductive.
The refusal to acknowledge the presence of criminal activity on the part of Black people when it’s relevant, and groundless accusations of racism or white supremacy when someone cites this fact, does not promote progress. This is particularly germane when it comes to law enforcement relationships with the Black community. The vilification of law enforcement continues, often leading to tragic results such as the Sept. 12 ambush shooting of two sheriff’s deputies in Compton, California. Even more disturbing was the appearance of protesters outside of the hospital where the injured officers were being treated advocating for the officers’ demise.
The disparaging of law enforcement, accusing all officers of racism and blaming them for the inequalities in our society, is hindering positive change rather than fostering progress. Moreover, it promotes falsehoods and fails to recognize law enforcement professionals and people of color share the same goals of safety, security and better quality of life in all communities.
Some people might think my law enforcement background causes me to overlook shortcomings in the profession. To the contrary, I have firsthand knowledge that law enforcement misconduct occurs because I was involved with investigations of law enforcement civil rights violations and misconduct during my 30-year career as an FBI agent. I personally arrested the chief of a metropolitan police agency on corruption charges. I know that some law enforcement officers are not fit for the profession. I also know most law officers are dedicated professionals working for the betterment of the communities they serve, including the Black community.
Black communities are the most frequent requestors and beneficiaries of law enforcement service, nationally as well as locally. An analysis of publicly available Omaha police crime statistics shows the highest proportions of nonfatal shooting incidents and shooting victims are in the Northeast Precinct, which serves predominantly Black neighborhoods and is one of the five precincts in Omaha. The Northeast Precinct had 52% of shooting incidents and 49% of shooting victims in 2017, 52% of shooting incidents and 49% of shooting victims in 2018, and 49% of shooting incidents and 48% of shooting victims in 2019. The data for homicides shows similar patterns. The Northeast Precinct had 67% of homicide incidents in 2017, 41% of homicide incidents in 2018, and 43% of homicide incidents in 2019.
This data is consistent with U.S. Bureau of Justice Statistics data that reflects Black people accounted for 52.5% of all homicide offenders from 1980-2008, with Whites 45.3% and “Other” 2.2%. The per-capita offending rate for Black people (34.4 per 100,000) was almost eight times higher than Whites (4.5 per 100,000), and the victimization rate six times higher. Most significantly, 93% of Black victims were killed by Black people.
It is a fact that Black communities often suffer from more crime than other communities. It is a fact that most law enforcement encounters with Black individuals are precipitated by crime, and these interactions usually occur in a response to a citizen’s call for help. It is a fact that most fatal encounters with law enforcement result from resistance or noncompliance with the lawful commands of police. Acknowledging these facts is not racist, it is reality. Hurling accusations of racism or “victim blaming” whenever someone cites such facts does not contribute to solving these societal challenges; rather, it deepens societal divides, obfuscates the problem and ignores reality.
Hyperbolic accusations of White supremacy are even more counterproductive. I spent several years of my FBI career investigating the criminal activities of supremacist groups. I had the “honor” of having been on the enemies list of such groups and I conducted investigations resulting in the convictions of supremacists for serious crimes. One such case was the 1985 investigation of White supremacist Michael W. Ryan of Rulo, who was convicted of two murders after I arrested him. White supremacists have told me, to my face, that I am from a “mongrel race” because I am not White. I know what White supremacy looks like. Supporting law enforcement, citing the facts and acknowledging crime data is not White supremacy.
We will not be able to find solutions without acknowledging facts and accurately defining the problem. Those who genuinely wish to help alleviate inequality in our society would accomplish more by working, volunteering, donating and investing in underserved communities. All will benefit if the focus of activism is on finding solutions and common goals rather than dwelling on historic injustices and making hyperbolic accusations.
Weysan Dun is a retired veteran of the FBI and served as the special agent in charge of multiple FBI field offices around the U.S., including the Omaha field office, which covers Nebraska and Iowa.
