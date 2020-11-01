Weysan Dun: Citing facts and acknowledging crime data is not White supremacy

This data is consistent with U.S. Bureau of Justice Statistics data that reflects Black people accounted for 52.5% of all homicide offenders from 1980-2008, with Whites 45.3% and “Other” 2.2%. The per-capita offending rate for Black people (34.4 per 100,000) was almost eight times higher than Whites (4.5 per 100,000), and the victimization rate six times higher. Most significantly, 93% of Black victims were killed by Black people.

It is a fact that Black communities often suffer from more crime than other communities. It is a fact that most law enforcement encounters with Black individuals are precipitated by crime, and these interactions usually occur in a response to a citizen’s call for help. It is a fact that most fatal encounters with law enforcement result from resistance or noncompliance with the lawful commands of police. Acknowledging these facts is not racist, it is reality. Hurling accusations of racism or “victim blaming” whenever someone cites such facts does not contribute to solving these societal challenges; rather, it deepens societal divides, obfuscates the problem and ignores reality.