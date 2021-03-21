Weysan Dun: Don't be Greg McDermott and get tripped up by words with racial overtones

The controversy involving the use of inappropriate language with racist overtones by Creighton university coach Greg McDermott, who is widely regarded as a man of impeccable character and not racist, illustrates the pervasiveness of colloquial phrases with offensive origins. Such language is quite common and is widely used by many respected people, including educators, civic leaders and clerics.
Cursory research reveals many common phrases with racist or other offensive origins. The more one looks, the more language one can find with problematic roots. While it is appropriate to call out offensive or hurtful language, it is equally important to learn about potential pitfalls and to be careful about ascribing racist motives to people who use such common phrases with no pejorative intent.
Here are some commonly used phrases with historically offensive origins. Some of these might be surprising; it is likely you have heard them used by someone close to you, or even used them yourself.
“Grandfather clause” or “grandfathered in” refers to situations where one can continue following an existing rule after new rules are put in place. This goes back to post-Civil War attempts by Southern states to disenfranchise newly freed Black people by creating strict requirements for voting, including literacy tests, poll taxes and property ownership requirements. These requirements did not apply to those who could vote before 1867 or their lineal descendants. By and large only Whites fit this category and were thus “grandfathered in” to vote.
“Sold down the river” meaning betrayed. This phrase originated in America’s history of slavery. Sometimes enslaved people in northern states were sold to owners in the South, where they would experience harsher conditions. They were literally sold and sent down the river (the Mississippi or the Ohio rivers, specifically).
“Peanut gallery” or “comments from the peanut gallery” meaning rowdy, uninformed critics or hecklers. This originated from the Vaudeville era, where the peanut gallery was the cheapest section of theater seats and were typically occupied by Black patrons. Peanuts were sold at these shows, and sometimes people seated in the cheaper seats would throw peanuts at unpopular performers.
“Gypped or jipped” meaning defrauded, swindled, or cheated. This originated from the word “Gypsy,” which is a derogatory name for the Roma people, who have faced persecution and discrimination throughout history, including baseless accusations of theft and child abduction. A stereotype arose that the Roma were thieves, which led to the use of the term “gypped.”
“Paddy wagon” referring to a police vehicle used to transport prisoners. This goes back to the 19th century when Irish immigrants flooded cities of the northeastern United States. The slang term for an Irishman was “Paddy” and the Irish were stereotyped as having a propensity to steal, drink and fight, resulting in their being arrested and carted away in police vans, which became known as paddy wagons.
“Long time, no see” meaning I haven’t seen you in awhile. There are two credible theories about this phrase’s origin, and both could be true. One is that members of the British and American navies picked up the phrase in their encounters with Chinese people, speaking pidgin English. The other theory says “long time, no see” came from Native Americans speaking English, as chronicled in some old Western novels. Either way, the phrase mimics non-Native English speakers’ attempts to speak English. The same goes for two other common phrases: “can do” and “no can do.”
“Cakewalk” or “piece of cake,” meaning something that is easily accomplished. The cakewalk originated as a dance performed by enslaved people on plantations covertly mocking White slaveholders’ preference for stiff European dance forms. The prize for the winner was a cake. Later, White actors in Blackface incorporated the act into minstrel shows, turning what began as a satire of White elites into a racist caricature of Blacks.
“Basket case,” meaning a person regarded as useless, hapless or incapacitated. The term comes from WWI slang and refers to seriously injured soldiers who lost limbs and could thus fit into a basket.
“Tipping point,” meaning a critical moment in time when change becomes inevitable. This phrase was historically applied to one phenomenon in particular: White flight from cities to suburbs during the 1950s. When White people abandoned urban areas for the suburbs as Black residents moved in, journalists began using the phrase “tipping point” to refer to the percentage of minority neighbors it took to trigger this reaction in White city residents.
“Cotton picking” as a supposedly more polite term for “damn,” as in “you’re out of your cotton-picking mind.” This phrase has racial overtones, particularly against Southern Black slaves who were the pickers of cotton for much of American history.
Finally, some mistakenly think “caught red-handed,” meaning caught in the act of committing a crime, is pejorative toward Native Americans. It’s not racist and isn’t related to Native Americans. “Red-handed” has its roots in 15th century Scotland, and it literally refers to being caught with blood on your hands after a murder or poaching wild game.
Weysan Dun is a retired veteran of the FBI and served as the special agent in charge of multiple FBI field offices around the U.S., including the Omaha field office, which covers Nebraska and Iowa.