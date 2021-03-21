Weysan Dun: Don't be Greg McDermott and get tripped up by words with racial overtones

The controversy involving the use of inappropriate language with racist overtones by Creighton university coach Greg McDermott, who is widely regarded as a man of impeccable character and not racist, illustrates the pervasiveness of colloquial phrases with offensive origins. Such language is quite common and is widely used by many respected people, including educators, civic leaders and clerics.

Cursory research reveals many common phrases with racist or other offensive origins. The more one looks, the more language one can find with problematic roots. While it is appropriate to call out offensive or hurtful language, it is equally important to learn about potential pitfalls and to be careful about ascribing racist motives to people who use such common phrases with no pejorative intent.

Here are some commonly used phrases with historically offensive origins. Some of these might be surprising; it is likely you have heard them used by someone close to you, or even used them yourself.