Weysan Dun: Here's why it's difficult to prosecute crimes as 'domestic terrorism'

In contrast, initiating international terrorism investigations is easier because the U.S. State Department can designate such groups as foreign terrorist organizations. Once designated, federal law enforcement may investigate individuals and groups reasonably believed to be affiliated with or providing material support to those organizations.

Another challenge is that substantial portions of domestic extremist activity are constitutionally protected as freedom of speech, freedom of assembly or freedom of religion. Engaging in hate speech, promoting extremist ideology and embracing abhorrent views are not illegal in the U.S. Espousing racist, anti-Semitic and anti-government sentiments are constitutionally protected activities.

Many right-wing extremists adhere to Christian Identity, a twisted interpretation of Christianity that asserts Whites of European ethnicity are biologically descended from the Lost Tribes of ancient Israel. Thus, they are the true Israelites and God’s chosen people. This ideology also considers Jews to be the satanic offspring of Eve and the serpent, and non-Whites to be soulless “beasts of the field” or “mongrel races” that predated the creation of Adam and Eve in God’s image.