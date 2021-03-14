Weysan Dun: Here's why it's difficult to prosecute crimes as 'domestic terrorism'

The Jan. 6 riot and violence at the U.S. Capitol was a stark warning of the resurgence of far-right, domestic extremism in our country. Questions have arisen as to why law enforcement appeared to be caught off-guard and unprepared. While I do not know details about law enforcement preparations for the Jan. 6 congressional certification of the Electoral College vote, I have some insight into the unique challenges of countering domestic extremism from my experience conducting such investigations during my 30-year FBI career.
The challenges of investigating domestic extremism emanate from the fact that domestic terrorism is not defined by group or violent ideology under current federal law. It is defined as acts “dangerous to human life” that are violations of federal or state criminal laws; by a group or individual based and operating within the U.S. without foreign direction; intended to intimidate or coerce a government, the civilian population, or any segment thereof, in furtherance of political or social objectives. Statutes also include a list of “federal crimes of terrorism” that encompass specific, violent acts such as assassination, use of a weapon of mass destruction and airplane hijacking.
This means investigations may be initiated only when articulable facts would allow a reasonable person to believe that criminal use of force has occurred or is about to occur. Nonviolent criminal activities are not included in the definition. While “domestic terrorism” is defined by federal law for the purposes of authorizing law enforcement investigations, no federal criminal offense exists for “domestic terrorism.” Acts of domestic terrorism are charged under laws such as homicide, assault and battery, hate crimes, or firearms and weapons offenses.
In contrast, initiating international terrorism investigations is easier because the U.S. State Department can designate such groups as foreign terrorist organizations. Once designated, federal law enforcement may investigate individuals and groups reasonably believed to be affiliated with or providing material support to those organizations.
Another challenge is that substantial portions of domestic extremist activity are constitutionally protected as freedom of speech, freedom of assembly or freedom of religion. Engaging in hate speech, promoting extremist ideology and embracing abhorrent views are not illegal in the U.S. Espousing racist, anti-Semitic and anti-government sentiments are constitutionally protected activities.
Many right-wing extremists adhere to Christian Identity, a twisted interpretation of Christianity that asserts Whites of European ethnicity are biologically descended from the Lost Tribes of ancient Israel. Thus, they are the true Israelites and God’s chosen people. This ideology also considers Jews to be the satanic offspring of Eve and the serpent, and non-Whites to be soulless “beasts of the field” or “mongrel races” that predated the creation of Adam and Eve in God’s image.
Christian Identity adherents believe the apocalypse is imminent. They view this as an impending battle between good and evil in which they will fight on the side of God and good. This is why they often acquire weapons and military gear, participate in paramilitary training and recruit people with military experience. The virulent racist and anti-Semitic beliefs of Christian Identity are often accompanied by extreme anti-government or anti-law enforcement sentiments and serve as the foundation of many White supremacy and anti-government groups. Repugnant as it is, this ideology is constitutionally protected freedom of religion. Not only does this allow such activity to be cloaked in religion, but its adherents believe they are acting with moral and religious authority, which intensifies their commitment.
The rules governing domestic terrorism investigations are very restrictive to avoid infringing on constitutional rights. For example, the attorney general guidelines under which I conducted such investigations stated, “speculation that force or violence might occur during the course of an otherwise peaceable demonstration is not sufficient grounds for initiation” of an investigation. As a result, domestic terrorism investigations tend to be reactive, occurring only after crimes have been committed.
Compounding these challenges is the fact that, with some notable exceptions, domestic extremists generally have not operated as organized groups. The organized groups that did exist traditionally engaged in fiery rhetoric that was aspirational, but not indicative of actual plans to engage in violent, criminal activity. To be sure, many violent acts have been attributed to far-right domestic terrorists. It is also a fact domestic terrorists have carried out more attacks on U.S. soil than international terrorists; however, these attacks were generally done by isolated individuals or cliques engaging in spasmodic outbursts of violence motivated by extremist ideology.
The internet and social media have provided a means of uniting disparate, disgruntled individuals into an ideological echo-chamber that can radicalize, inspire and motivate without the need to physically associate. The current generation of far-right extremists has weaponized social media as a means to prompt acts of violence.
Effective prevention of violence by domestic extremists will require legislative action that thoughtfully balances protection of constitutional rights with the ability for law enforcement to initiate investigations before violence occurs. Society must also be committed to calling out domestic extremism and reporting suspected criminal activity or planned violence to law enforcement authorities.
Weysan Dun is a retired veteran of the FBI and served as the special agent in charge of multiple FBI field offices around the U.S., including the Omaha field office, which covers Nebraska and Iowa.