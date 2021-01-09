Weysan Dun: History tells us that violent political movements fail

It is also personal because I devoted 35 years sworn to uphold and defend the Constitution of the United States, first as an active-duty U.S. Army officer, then as a special agent of the FBI. The violence and mob activity of those who stormed the U.S. Capitol, disrupted the work of Congress and disregarded law enforcement efforts to control the situation goes against the very things the protests were supposedly about: to protect and preserve our democracy.

Why do some people think violence is the solution? Our society seems to be enamored by the deceptions of violence; the idea that violence and force solve problems. We often wrap violence in acceptability and even admiration. Violence permeates our culture and entertainment. While I enjoy action movies as much as anyone else, I understand they are fiction. However, I wonder, is our society collectively doing enough to ensure this distinction is not blurred?

I am by no means a pacifist, nor do I deny that violence is sometimes warranted. My career has been devoted to jobs requiring the willingness and capability to use force, including deadly force, when necessary. However, both my military and my law enforcement training emphasized adherence to legal and moral constraints on the use of violence.