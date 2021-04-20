Weysan Dun: Illogical hateful acts toward Asians disregard their rich American history

A recent analysis by the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University, San Bernardino, showed that hate crimes in the United States targeting Asians rose by nearly 150%, from 49 in 2019 to 122 in 2020. The group “Stop Asian American Pacific Islander Hate” cataloged nearly 3,800 anti-Asian hate incidents (as opposed to hate crimes) in the U.S. during the first year of the pandemic. According to a 2020 Pew Research Center study, 31% of Americans of Asian heritage report they have been “subject to slurs or jokes” since the outbreak of COVID-19.

This increase in anti-Asian hate crimes and incidents has occurred primarily in large cities on the East and West Coasts, but Omaha has not been immune. In late February, an explosion and fire occurred outside the Nebraska Chinese Association office, and in mid-March, a carload of people yelled racist slurs at an Asian man walking in the Millard area.