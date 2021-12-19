Weysan Dun: Let's stop talking about race and focus on being Americans

We speak of others and think of ourselves as African American, Asian American, Latino American, Native American or some other sub-group rather than just American. Born and raised in the rural Midwest, I was encouraged to think of myself as an American, just like the other local kids, even though my parents were immigrants, and I am not White. Consequently, I identified and comported myself as an American, no different than anyone else, and I believe that resulted in others treating me as such. There also seems to be a growing propensity to keep score between different segments of society, focusing on who has historically mistreated whom, fostering an us-versus-them mentality in the name of social equality.