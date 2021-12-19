Weysan Dun: Let's stop talking about race and focus on being Americans

Our country is deeply divided. Political or policy disagreements quickly devolve into vilification of those with whom we disagree. I believe a contributing factor to this strife and vituperation is the current tendency to look at everything through a racial prism, and the proclivity of some to keep score regarding the extent to which racial groups have aggrieved others.
Comedians and satirists often provide perceptive observations on our society. During a recent late-night talk show conversation that included discussion of racial tension, comedian and political commentator Bill Maher was asked how to reduce divisiveness in America.
“Stop talking about it,” he said. While some may think it glib, I think that response is deeply insightful. Racial equality might be best accomplished by downplaying race and focusing on universal notions of fairness and justice. (Incidentally, Maher, a self-described “old-school liberal,” was my classmate at Cornell University in the 1970s. We were friendly despite being at opposite ends of the political spectrum.)
Our sense of national unity is being eroded by the constant focus on race, viewing everyone as a sub-group of American, rather than just American. Historically, hyphenating an ethnicity with “American” was done to disparage citizens of foreign origin, implying allegiance to another country, and was commonly directed at German and Irish immigrants in the early 1900s. While hyphenated American terminology is now rarely seen as a writing style, I sense an increasing tendency in our society to categorize and describe others, and to self-identify based on race or ethnicity.
We speak of others and think of ourselves as African American, Asian American, Latino American, Native American or some other sub-group rather than just American. Born and raised in the rural Midwest, I was encouraged to think of myself as an American, just like the other local kids, even though my parents were immigrants, and I am not White. Consequently, I identified and comported myself as an American, no different than anyone else, and I believe that resulted in others treating me as such. There also seems to be a growing propensity to keep score between different segments of society, focusing on who has historically mistreated whom, fostering an us-versus-them mentality in the name of social equality.
World history shows us that dwelling on historic injustices does not bode well for societies. Centuries-old ethnic conflicts led to the disintegration of Yugoslavia in 1992.
East African nations Burundi and Rwanda saw successive waves of genocides of Hutus and Tutsis from the 1970s to the 1990s. These two groups, virtually indistinguishable to outsiders, held grievances passed down from generation to generation. Rwanda has since adopted a constitution that prohibits political organizations based on “race, ethnic group, tribe, clan, region, sex, religion or any other division which may give rise to discrimination,” allowing it to become an African success story, with one of the fastest growing economies on the continent.
Our recent national discourse seems to focus exclusively on the negative aspects of our history and our society. It shouldn't, writes community columnist Weysan Dun.
Let’s stop constantly talking about race and trying to determine what sub-groups of Americans owe other sub-groups and focus on the future instead. Progress toward justice and equality should not be a zero-sum game. One group doesn’t have to give up something for another group to gain. While it is important to acknowledge historic injustices and lingering inequality in America, I believe we need to do so with context that also recognizes the tremendous progress that has been made. We can commit to increasing diversity in institutions and remedying inequality without dwelling on the past.
The United States is not the only country to have suffered periods of injustice toward certain racial or ethnic groups, nor is it the only country with lingering inequality. It is at the forefront of countries that constantly strive to reduce societal inequality. We have achieved higher quality of life, more opportunity and greater equality for everyone than most other countries.
A story from my law enforcement career illustrates our nation’s tremendous progress. I had the privilege of meeting officers who responded to an active shooter incident a few years ago. Two officers made eye contact as they ran toward the gunfire. With an almost imperceptible nod that experienced officers recognize, they knew each had the other’s back as they rushed to rescue innocent people.
This story is not remarkable because of the bravery of the officers nor because it was an active shooter incident. What is remarkable is that one of the officers was Muslim, the other was Jewish, and the people they were trying to save were patrons of a gay nightclub. This was the 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida. I doubt there are many other countries where one would find a Muslim and a Jewish police officer putting their lives on the line for each other while they rescued gay victims from an active shooter.
We live in a great but imperfect country — because we are imperfect. We have problems that must be addressed. Maintaining our democracy requires courage and kindness. It requires that we open our hearts and minds to our fellow citizens and build on our commonalities rather than dwell on our differences. As we approach the holidays and the new year, my hope is that we can strive to have each other’s back as fellow Americans, embrace the greatness of the United States, and work collaboratively toward a better future for all.
Weysan Dun is a retired veteran of the FBI and served as the special agent in charge of multiple FBI field offices around the U.S., including the Omaha field office, which covers Nebraska and Iowa.
2021 columns by Community Columnist Weysan Dun
We in the USA enjoy many freedoms. The word “freedom” is used frequently in public discourse; however, we rarely hear discussions about the responsibilities of freedom.
Law enforcement should be held accountable to high standards. However, the accountability must reflect the realities of the job and the factual circumstances involved, writes columnist Weysan Dun.
It’s time for us to come together as Americans to win the war against COVID by sacrificing just a fraction of what previous generations have for the common good of our country.
Our recent national discourse seems to focus exclusively on the negative aspects of our history and our society. It shouldn't, writes community columnist Weysan Dun.
Some hasty decisions elsewhere have actually complicated efforts to help officers and the public.
In 2020, 264 officers were killed in the line of duty, far more than an average year.
Americans of Chinese heritage have nothing to do with Chinese government malfeasance.
Many phrases in common use have racist origins and represent potentially harmful pitfalls.
Effective prevention of violence by domestic extremists will require legislative action that thoughtfully balances protection of constitutional rights with the ability for law enforcement to initiate investigations before violence occurs.
I write this on the evening of Jan. 6, 2021, in a state of total dismay over the events in our nation’s capital today. I am not referring to t…