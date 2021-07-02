Weysan Dun: Nebraska takes a reasonable approach to improving policing

Over the past year, our nation has grappled with long-simmering issues of racial inequality and law enforcement interactions with people of color. Nebraska, and Omaha in particular, have responded to these issues in a reasoned, productive manner while some other communities around the nation reacted in ways that were ill-considered at best, and often counterproductive.
Nebraska recently enacted legislation, widely supported by police organizations, that meaningfully enhances law enforcement professionalism in numerous ways. The new law requires additional training and establishes a grant program to help pay for the training. It establishes an online, public listing of officers who have been decertified due to misconduct, and mandates a “duty to intervene” when officers see colleagues using excessive force. The legislation also restricts the use of chokeholds and carotid restraint holds, with common sense exceptions.
In contrast, New York City implemented a striking example of an unwise response to last summer’s unrest with a city statute making it a misdemeanor to restrain an individual by “sitting, kneeling or standing on the chest or back ... in the course of effecting or attempting to effect an arrest.” This hastily enacted law criminalizes a widely accepted law enforcement restraint technique for arrests of noncompliant suspects and ignores the realities of police work.
Not only did this law handicap the NYC Police Department, but it had the unintended consequence of making NYC a haven for criminals fleeing from surrounding jurisdictions. Several adjacent cities responded to the new NYC law by prohibiting their police from pursuing criminal suspects into NYC; some even prohibited their officers from travelling to NYC for any official business. For example, the Yonkers police commissioner and mayor issued a joint statement that their police would halt all pursuits at the NYC limits. “Despite our best efforts to minimize the use of force, it remains well possible that a police officer’s knee may end up on the chest or back of a violent suspect during a scuffle or arrest … we will not subject our officers to the threat of a year in jail every time they have to deal with a violent or mentally ill subject resisting arrest.”
Omaha city and law enforcement leaders, health care professionals and philanthropists have implemented a collaborative effort to address one of the root causes of many fatal police-citizen interactions: police being called to deal with people suffering from mental health crises. The Omaha Police Department established a Behavioral Health and Wellness Unit several years ago, and, more recently, established a co-responder program staffed by mental health professionals embedded in police precincts. Co-responders have police radios and assist on calls involving people in psychological crisis, typically arriving to the scene simultaneously with responding officers. The program is funded through grants and donations to the Omaha Police Foundation.
The OPD has made a concerted effort to train and certify its officers in crisis intervention and has established a cadre of crisis intervention officers. OPD now has approximately 320 crisis-intervention-trained officers and anticipates having another 50 trained officers by the end of 2021. These officers staff the Collaborative Outreach, Response and Engagement (CORE) squad, which assists patrol officers on mental health-related calls. These crisis-trained officers provide mental health assistance and referrals to community agencies. The CORE Squad often relieves patrol officers from responding to calls involving people in psychological crisis, allowing other 911 calls be answered more quickly. CORE Squad officers wear low-profile uniforms, respond in unmarked cars, and pair crisis intervention-trained officers with co-responder mental health professionals.
These programs have been very successful. Publicly available data shows the CORE Squad responded to 280 calls in the first quarter of 2021 involving suicidal people. Only 62 of those calls resulted in involuntary hospitalization or arrest. The fact that 78% of these calls were diverted from hospitalization or jail has significant benefits for the person in distress and community at large. This also saves money for taxpayers, who ultimately bear the costs of both involuntary hospitalization and incarceration.
Omaha community and mental health organizations and agencies are collaborating with OPD to offer training, often for free. For example, two officers were recently certified as train-the-trainers in a suicide prevention program. Also, the Brain Injury Alliance is offering free training to officers on traumatic brain injury, its correlation with mental health and its impact on interactions with people suffering from it.
Lutheran Family Services and Heartland Family Services each has a crisis response team staffed with licensed mental health professionals who assist law enforcement agencies in eastern Nebraska and western Iowa.
Nebraska, and the Omaha metropolitan area, are fortunate to have forward-thinking leaders in government, law enforcement, health care and philanthropy who collaborate to achieve meaningful solutions. A continued focus on providing additional resources and expertise to help law enforcement address the complex issues, rather than hastily adopting restrictive laws, eliminating qualified immunity or diverting law enforcement funding will best serve our community.
Weysan Dun is a retired veteran of the FBI and served as the special agent in charge of multiple FBI field offices around the U.S., including the Omaha field office, which covers Nebraska and Iowa.