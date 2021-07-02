Weysan Dun: Nebraska takes a reasonable approach to improving policing

Over the past year, our nation has grappled with long-simmering issues of racial inequality and law enforcement interactions with people of color. Nebraska, and Omaha in particular, have responded to these issues in a reasoned, productive manner while some other communities around the nation reacted in ways that were ill-considered at best, and often counterproductive.

Nebraska recently enacted legislation, widely supported by police organizations, that meaningfully enhances law enforcement professionalism in numerous ways. The new law requires additional training and establishes a grant program to help pay for the training. It establishes an online, public listing of officers who have been decertified due to misconduct, and mandates a “duty to intervene” when officers see colleagues using excessive force. The legislation also restricts the use of chokeholds and carotid restraint holds, with common sense exceptions.

In contrast, New York City implemented a striking example of an unwise response to last summer’s unrest with a city statute making it a misdemeanor to restrain an individual by “sitting, kneeling or standing on the chest or back ... in the course of effecting or attempting to effect an arrest.” This hastily enacted law criminalizes a widely accepted law enforcement restraint technique for arrests of noncompliant suspects and ignores the realities of police work.